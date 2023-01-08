GRAND ISLAND — Doniphan-Trumbull scored a season-low in points Saturday, but the Class C-2 No. 2 Cardinals found a way to survive in a physical game against Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Cardinals eked out of 35-26 victory over the No. 10 Crusaders with just one scorer in double figures and a lockdown defense.
“I think that is the best we’ve played defensively and that was something we focused on after the holiday tournament to get better at,” D-T coach Kelan Buhr said.
“I thought the kids did a really good job of contesting everything. GICC offers a lot of hard action that you have to guard and I thought our kids did a really good job of fighting through it and that is what we told them (to do) before the game.”
The Cardinals (12-0) were outsized on the floor with GICC’s 6-foot-8 senior Bowdie Fox. But they limited to just two buckets and six total points.
It was a low-scoring affair all around, with D-T 13-10 leading at halftime. But the Cardinals reached double digits in each of the final two quarters to open things up.
“I think (GICC’s) defense sped us up a little bit and we rushed a few shots but we settled in the second half and had a few shots to go down,” Buhr said. “In games like these, emotions are really high and your mental toughness is really tested.”
Doniphan-Trumbull found a spark in the third quarter from Ty Bennett, who scored all seven of his points in the frame including a trey, a bucket and an an-one off a steal.
When time came to be crucial, free throws made the difference to keep the Cards unbeaten on the year. They went a perfect 8-for-8 in the final frame. Kaedan Detamore was 6-for-6.
“I have to give Kaedan a lot of credit. He is a bulldog. I was stressing him a little bit (Saturday) to make a few more plays and he stepped up, and I’m so proud of that kid,” said Buhr.
Ishmael Nadir scored a team-high nine points for GICC, which turned the ball over 16 times.
“Our kids are just feisty. In practices they’ll get after each other and to see that carry into the games is just awesome. I really think our defense is going to flourish here in the month of January.”
Jake Collinson led the Cardinals with 10 points.
D-T (12-0)...............7 6 11 11 — 35
GICC (4-7)..…............5 5 5 11 — 26
Jake Collinson 10, Kaedan Detamore 8, Ty Bennett 7, Parker Volk 6, Jack Poppe 4
Ishmael Nadir 9, Bowdie Fox 6, Thomas Liban 5, Thomas Birch 3, Jacob Stegman 3