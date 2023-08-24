GRAND ISLAND — The D-T-GICC-Wood River-Heartland Lutheran softball team will be under new leadership for the 2023 season.
Previous coach Brock Culler left for Concordia University in Seward.
Maria Tibbetts will now take over the reigns for the program. She has been with the program for eight years.
A lot of talent is gone from last year’s team so Tibbetts will start to rebuild the program this year.
“We are going to have to build the program a bit the next few years. We lost a big class of seniors last year,” she said. “As for right now, we will take it day by day and do our best to get the girls ready for each competition.”
Tibbetts will rely on her upperclassmen to help provide leadership.
“It will be fun seeing our upperclassmen take more leadership roles. We have some great juniors and seniors our kids would follow anywhere,” she said.
There are a few players back from last year’s team, including Avery O’Boyle who lead the team with a .500 batting average. She knocked out 47 hits and 26 RBI.
“Avery does a great job in a leadership role behind the plate and on the field,” Tibbetts said. “Her high IQ is key in getting us extra outs on defense along with her very solid stick and ability to find gaps. All of that will be very beneficial to the team.”
Bri Saddler, who is expected to be their ace this season, also has some spark at the plate. Last year, Saddler hit .346, with 28 hits, 25 RBI and 4 home runs.
“Bri’s ability in the box will be a big bonus for the team this year,” Tibbetts said. “She has had one of her best batting performances last fall and this summer. Her spin in the circle will be a big contribution to the team, also.”
Other key performers will be Anna Tibbetts, who had a batting average of .340 last season. She had 32 hits to go along with 8 doubles.
“Anna’s ability and coverage is key to getting us extra outs on defense. She does a great job leading by example,” Tibbetts said.
2023 schedule
August; 17, vs. Lakeview; 19, at York Invite; 21, vs. St. Paul; 22, at Ord; 26, at Seward Invite; 29, at North Platte DH; Sept; 2, at STC Invite; 5, at Hershey Triangular w/HWY 6; 7, vs. Northwest; 9, at Hastings Classic; 12, at Crete; 14, vs. Twin River; 19, at Wahoo Triangular w/Freeman; 21, at Seward; 25, at Aurora Triangular w/Hastings; 29, at Conference tourney
