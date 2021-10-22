DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull’s senior night match Thursday night was also a home finale for the team’s coach, Gina Fitch.
“This is my last night at the home gym coaching,” said Fitch, whose daughter Sophie is a senior. “So it was a pretty emotional night.”
The Cardinals made it a memorable goodbye, winning a five-set thriller over LouPlatte Conference rival Ord 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-10.
Ord forced a fifth set after trailing 21-12 in the fourth set. The Chanticleers came back on a 14-3 run to force the fifth.
The Cardinals started off the fifth up 7-0, which was the needed cushion to hold off the Chants after a late rally.
“This is probably the best game that I’ve seen this group play,” said Fitch, whose team won its 17th game of the year. “Obviously it is our last night at home and it was a pretty emotional night. To be able to fight tonight after the fourth set and letting them comeback, I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
Five seniors led the Cardinals through regular season. To Fitch, the group featuring her daughter Sophie, Kendyl Brummond, Katrina Caraway, Dylan Hassett and Grace Schultz, has been nothing but leaders for this team.
“These kids I have seen since they were little. They have been great leaders for this team and it is emotional for them because it is their last game at home and it is my last home game as coach,” said Fitch. “Some of these girls have been starting since their sophomore year. For them to step up and come out and win the way that they did was pretty incredible.”