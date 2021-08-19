DONIPHAN — Entering her 14th year as head coach, Doniphan-Trumbull's Chris Seberger has a group of six golfers who are all upperclassmen this fall.
The Cardinals return four letter winners from 2020. They are seniors Sydney Rainforth and Haley Robb, and juniors Hailey Keezer and Katelyn Varah.
Senior Jen Shafer and junior Kaysha Ginn are also out for the team.
The Cardinals open the year with their own invite on Aug. 23. The LouPlatte Conference meet is Sept. 24, districts are Oct. 4 and state begins Oct. 11.
2021 schedule
Aug. 23 D-T invite; Aug. 26 Kearney Catholic invite; Aug. 31 Triangular vs. Gibbon, GICC; Sept. 2 GICC invite; Sept. 7 vs. Superior; Sept. 9 Awarii invite; Sept. 14 Hastings invite; Sept. 16 Triangular vs. Ravenna, Centura; Sept. 21 Gibbon scramble; Sept. 24 LouPlatte Conference; Sept. 28 Ravenna Invite; Sept. 30 Centura Invite; Oct. 4 districts; Oct. 11 state meet