RED CLOUD — The strong winds that have plagued this spring continued on Thursday, making for a tough day on the course at the Bob Bohrer Memorial Tournament at Red Cloud. But after 18 holes and nearly 7 hours, the individual gold medalist was still not decided.
St. Cecilia’s Ethan Bright and Doniphan-Trumbull’s Hayden Dzingle both ended the grueling day with a score of 83, tied for tourney-best. And after playing in groups of five all day, suddenly the pair had more than 40 spectators watching as they began the sudden death playoff hole.
“The playoff got my heart racing, definitely,” Bright said with a smile.
Dzingle’s tee shot set him up perfectly to drop his second attempt on the green, while Bright’s second stroke resulted in an unplayable lie near the water. The Bluehawk did his best to put the pressure on the Cardinal, but Dzingle was able to two-putt his way to victory on the first playoff hole.
“I was sitting in the clubhouse and I was hoping it didn’t have to go to a playoff, but when they said it did I knew I just had to go get the job done,” Dzingle said. “I just went out there and tried to be as calm as I could and hit some good shots...I just played my own game.”
“I was debating taking driver off the tee, and that ended up being the reason I lost,” Bright said. “It’s okay though; it was still fun to come out here and shoot my PR.”
Dzingle had a rough start to the day, posting a 46 on the front nine before shaving nine strokes off that effort on the back second nine.
The Cardinal standout found his rhythm as the day progressed, but he felt his best shot was actually the tee shot on the playoff hole.
“I didn’t play terrible, but I played bad my first nine and the second nine I played good. But that iron shot really sealed the deal for this win,” the D-T golfer said.
Bright made par the first two times he played hole No. 1, which was the playoff hole. But his tee shot on the playoff hole left him on hard, bare ground that made it difficult to get under the ball.
Nonetheless, he was pleased with the way the rest of the day went.
“Coming through the first nine, I counted it up and realized I set my record for this course on the front nine. So I just tried to beat it the second time and ended up just one over,” he said. “It was a great round.”
St. Cecilia and Doniphan-Trumbull finished second and third, respectively, in the team race. Lawrence-Nelson was the only team to finish the day with four golfers scoring under 100.
The Raiders brought home the team title after posting a team score of 368, edging out St. Cecilia by four strokes.
Conner Janda led Lawrence-Nelson with an 89, which was good enough to earn him the fifth-place medal. Krayton Kucera shot a 90, while Wyatt Hajny carded a 92. Toby Kotinek (97) and Wyatt Brockman (101) wrapped up the Raiders scoring en route to the team championship.
The ferocious winds have made it difficult for golfers throughout the area to establish a consistent score on the course. But Dzingle said the unruly winds have helped build up his mental approach during competition.
“You just have to play the next shot. You can’t look at your last shot; you have to focus on making the most of your next shot,” he said. “On hole five, I hit it out of bounds on my second nine, but I got up and down for bogey and that save my round...That got me to the playoff and that’s how I won, I guess.”
Dzingle said the Cardinals are playing well as a team, and he expects them to get even better when two of their top scorers — Ethan Smith and Andrew Stock — come back to competition.
“I know we can play even better. I think we can go all the way,” Dzingle said. “Individually, I just want to play my own game. I just want to shoot low and keep working to get better.”
Top 3 team results
1, Lawrence-Nelson 368; 2, St. Cecilia 372; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 375
Top 15 individuals
1, Hayden Dzingle, D-T, 83; 2, Ethan Bright, STC, 83; 3, Keelsey Essex, HL, 86; 4, Mitchell Sell, Gib, 88; 5, Connor Janda, L-N, 89; 6, Collin Jepson, D-T, 89; 7, Tucker Rose, Fra, 90; 8, Krayton Kucera, L-N, 90; 9, Luke Landgren, STC, 90; 10, Carson Loos, BDS, 91; 11, Carter Miilton, E-M, 91; 12, Jake Harrison, Fra, 92; 13, Wyatt Hajny, L-N, 92; 14, Kade Dorzensky, Gib, 93; 15, Jake Dane, SC
BDS results
Carson Loos 91; Carter Gnuse 126; Tyler Grote 107; Landon Gardner 124; Ethan Schaffer 114
Blue Hill results
Marcus Utecht 111; Krae Ockinga 124; Eli Karr 110; Gracy Utecht 136; Michael Magill 128
Deshler results
Braydan Schleif 111
Doniphan-Trumbull results
Hayden Dzingle 83; Camdyn Beirow 98; Jett Hollister 106; Preston Larson 105; Colling Jepson 89
Exeter-Milligan results
Carter Milton 91
Franklin results
Jake Harrison 92; Gregory Boettcher 101; Tucker Rose 90; Barrett Haussermann 111; Levi Meade 107
Lawrence-Nelson results
Conner Janda 89; Krayton Kucera 90; Toby Kotinek 97; Wyatt Brockman 101; Wyatt Hajny 92
Red Cloud results
Kolton Kucera 97; Riley Lambrecht 103; Ben Ely 105; Malaki Horne 100; Brooks Armstrong 101
Sandy Creek results
Garrett Fisher 106; Jake Dane 93; Conner Rempe 107; Brady Claycamp 99
Silver Lake results
Marissa Erickson 129; Ashley Bonifas 129
St. Cecilia results
Luke Landgren 90; Graham Daly 98; Ethan Bright 83; John-Paul Hrnchir 101; Creighton Urdill 109
Superior results
Teagun Rothchild 109; Carsyn Koenig 104; Ashton Grassman 111; Aaron Allgood 111; Tate Streit 116