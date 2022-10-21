KEARNEY — Every coach, team, runner and spectator at the state cross country meet has expectations for how the races will play out. And when each runner crosses the finish line 5,000 meters later, it's often clear as to whether the met or missed those expectations. 

Doniphan-Trumbull's Anna Fitzgerald surpassed her expectations of her second-ever state meet. The sophomore placed fourth individually and led her team to a top-10 finish in Friday's competition.

0
0
0
0
0