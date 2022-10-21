KEARNEY — Every coach, team, runner and spectator at the state cross country meet has expectations for how the races will play out. And when each runner crosses the finish line 5,000 meters later, it's often clear as to whether the met or missed those expectations.
Doniphan-Trumbull's Anna Fitzgerald surpassed her expectations of her second-ever state meet. The sophomore placed fourth individually and led her team to a top-10 finish in Friday's competition.
"That was better than I thought I was going to get," said Fitzgerald, who finished the race in 20 minutes, 23.90 seconds.
The young Cardinal did her research going into the race, to help her set expectations for the state meet. She turned to PrepRunningNerd.com for a look at what her competition looked like.
"When I looked at that, it said I was ranked ninth. That's where I was running my race for the most part, was ninth place," the Cardinal harrier said. "Then I got to the 2-mile mark and then had half a mile left, and I realized everyone else was dying but I was still strong. I had to give it everything I've got."
Fitzgerald passed five runners in the final half mile, using every bit of energy she had reserved for the final stretch. She said it reminded her of her race at state as a freshman, when she moved up significantly in the final mile. She said her coach told her after the race that she passed nearly 50 runners in that stretch.
The sophomore Cardinal said it helped having had raced at the state course at UNK invite just a couple weeks prior.
"Last time, I started out too fast," she said. "This time, I knew where I was supposed to be. When I got to that last half mile, people were slowing down and I could feel it, that I still could give everything I've got and it would be better than ninth."
Avery Robb, a fellow sophomore, was the Cardinals' next finisher with a time of 23:01.88. Senior Halle Kohmetscher ran her race in 23:19.34, and Reba Watts (sophomore) rounded out the scoring with a time of 24:33.87. Senior Hannah Dunning finished in 24:55.05.
The Cardinals placing ninth as a team brings a successful season to an end. Fitzgerald was most proud of how the squad encouraged one another throughout the year.
"The back of our shirts said confidence through consistency, and that was kind of our motto. But we had another saying that (coach Corey Hatt) would say before every race: No dream is too big," she said. "That's what we believed...I think that help put things in perspective and help us believe in what we could do."
In the boys race, the Franklin boys cross country team also met its expectations as a team. The Flyers were hoping to keep pace with district foe Nebraska Christian and finish near the top of the team standings. They did both of those things, placing fourth in the team race with 49 points — just four short of third-place Nebraska Christian.
Franklin head coach Leah Stall was proud of what her boys accomplished at the program's first-ever state meet.
"Honestly, I'm kind of at a loss for words with all of the support we've had from the school and from our fanbase," she said. "The parent group has been really, really great this year; they've been super supportive and done a lot of really cool things for us. The kids are extremely supportive of each other; they're all just really tight knit and it's been awesome to see them succeed.
"They've worked really, really hard and have pushed each other. That's how they've gotten here, they've done it together...It's a huge accomplishment and they deserve it. They're a great group of kids; I couldn't imagine spending time with a better group of kids."
Franklin's top two runners finished within three spots of each other. Kyler Carraher ran his race in 17:59.90 to place 22nd while Joshua Bislow was 25th with a time of 18:01.80. Stall said the pair was hoping to medal, but the duo ran a great race against tough competition.
"They were hoping to get up there in the medals, but I don't think they quite got there. They still ran a heck of a race, and we had a really good team effort (Friday)," she said. "They were wanting to get up there and compete with Nebraska Christian — at districts, that was kind of the team to beat and that was who we had eyes on. Today, we had the same goal as always: run together, run strong, and finish strong."
St. Cecilia's Robert Hrnchir finished just outside of the medal placings, as his time of 17:46.10 left him in 18th, three spots away from bringing home hardware.
Hrnchir said he woke up feeling a little ill and fatigued but started feeling better as the day progressed. Despite not being 100 percent, he knew he had to give his all in the last cross country race of his high school career.
"It didn’t quite turn out the way I wanted but I am proud of how I ran considering the circumstances. And I also ran about the same time as I did earlier this season at UNK so I know that it wasn’t a bad time," Hrnchir said.
A three-time state qualifier, Hrnchir improved his finish at the state meet every season.
"As an individual I did improve on every course I ran but I never quite got sub 17 minutes during a race, which is what my goal was coming into the season. I also expected to improve by a lot this season and it just didn’t quite happen like I thought it would," Hrnchir said. "Losing Alayna in the middle of the season also didn’t help. She’s a good teammate to have around. I also couldn’t have done it without my other teammates. I realized this week how much I miss my teammates when I was practicing alone.
"Every person on the team counts and we had a nice big team this year. I just hope they continue to improve once I’m gone. It was a memorable senior year though and I am thankful to my coaches, my family, and all my friends and parents who supported me throughout the season."
Alayna Vargas could not finish her senior year due to health reasons, and Hrnchir wasn't the only one who wished Vargas had the chance to compete at state one last time. Class D girls champion Jordyn Arens said she missed running against the STC standout.
"I really missed her," Arens said. "My freshman year, I was nervous at the start and she was like, 'Hey, you've got this. This is fun. Enjoy it.' I really missed having her here."
Class D boys
Team results
1, Cornerstone Christian 16; 2, North Platte St. Patrick's 19; 3, Nebraska Christian 45; 4, Franklin 49; 5, Tri County 59
Individual results
1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 16:38; 2, Jarrett Miles, NPSP, 16:45.7; 3, Mason McGreer, Perk Co., 16:52.1; 4, Ashton Hughes, CC, 17:02.1; 5, Jacob Swanson, NC, 17:17.3; 6, Justin Sherman, CC, 17:20.0; 7, Brody Taylor, Ponca, 17:20.5; 8, Trenton Neville, McCool Junction, 17:29.4; 9, Porter Connick, NPSP, 17:30.9; 10, Gannon Walsh, Pender, 17:34.1; 11, Caleb Schlichting, Lyons-Decator Northeast, 17:36.9; 12, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 17:37.5; 13, Clinton Turnbull, Centennial, 17:39.0; 14, Carter Siems, Centennial, 17:40.9; 15, Benjamin Ehrenberg, CC, 17:41.0
Franklin
Kyler Carraher 17:59.9, Joshua Bislow 18:01.8, Carter Trambly 18:20.3, Isaac Dejonge 19:54.6, Joshua Cooper 22:27.0
St. Cecilia
Robert Hrnchir 17:46.1
Wilcox-Hildreth
Grant Henery 18:38.3, Micah Johnson 18:55.6
Thayer Central
Adam Lukert 18:57.1
Class D girls
Team results
1, Hemingford 38; 2, Ainsworth 40; 3, Crofton 41; 4, Aquinas Catholic 49; 5, Palmyra 62
Individual results
1, Jordyn Arens, Crof, 19:29.8; 2, Katherine Kerrigan, Ains, 20:12.2; 3, Brekyn Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 20:12.6; 4, Anna Fitzgerald, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20:23.9; 5, Madison Davis, West Holt, 20:26.5; 6, Angela Frick, North Central, 20:28.6; 7, Isabelle Peters, Tri County, 20:29.5; 8, Miriam Frasher, AC, 20:41.3; 9, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 20:41.3; 10, Braelyn Gifford, North Platte St. Pat's, 20:41.8; 11, Gianna Frasher, AC, 20:43.8; 12, Lilly Harris, Homer, 21:00.4; 13, Peyton Paxton, Mull, 21:05.4; 14, Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 21:05.6; 15, Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 21:14.6
9, Doniphan-Trumbull
4, Anna Fitzgerald 20:23.9; Avery Robb 23:01.9; Halle Kohmetscher 23:19.4; Rea Watts 24:33.9; Hannah Dunning 24:55.1
Franklin
Teagan Holmes 22:53.6
Harvard
Maria Perez 23:39.5; Alyssa Ferguson 24:33.9