Cole Poppen can thank his goalkeeper for his first win as Hastings College men’s soccer coach without an interim tag attached.
Brendan Dally saved a penalty kick by Grand View’s Rune Petersen in the 62nd minute to preserve a 2-1 victory at Lloyd Wilson Field Wednesday night.
“It was a big moment for him, especially against a top 25 team,” said Poppen, who celebrated the victory by hugging each one of his players as they made their way to the home locker room.
“It was a tense moment. For Dally to come up big like that for us, that just shows the character he has and that he’s ready for those types of moments. I think it’s one of many, hopefully, to come in terms of him kind of leading us from the back end.”
By the official box score, that was Dally’s only recorded save on the night. And it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Broncos (1-0).
The senior from Johannesburg, South Africa, snuffed out the spot where Petersen eyed a second goal on his stat line for the night. The Viking tried the lower right corner and was denied by Dally’s dive to his left.
The ball remained free following the save until a Bronco defender booted it out of bounds.
“To be honest, he looked at that corner where I dove to and all of a sudden couldn’t change his mind because the whistle was blown,” Dally said. “So, I knew what he was doing.”
It would have been the tying goal for the preseason No. 24 Vikings (1-1), who trailed 2-0 just 20 minutes into the match.
“The game was in the balance,” Poppen said. “Either way it was going to be a huge moment, whether it’s momentum for us or momentum for them. That’s what good teams can do is recognize those moments and take advantage of them and put the other team on the back burner.”
Hastings would have been left with nearly 30 minutes to find a winner without last year’s leading scorer on the field. Lukas Goetz was ineligible to participate in the match.
Fear not. David Panter accounted for both Hastings goals — in the ninth and 20th minutes — and could have netted a few more.
“He should have had four,” Poppen said with a laugh.
“It didn’t have to be this close. If we would have taken those opportunities and been confident in those moments, the game could have probably been put away in the first 30 minutes.”
It was not. And the Broncos began to perspire a bit more when Petersen scored for the Vikings a minute before halftime.
But the Hastings defense was disruptive for most of the final 40 and Dally showed up when the Broncos needed him.
“I think they showed a lot of resilience and I’m really, really happy about that because that was something, maybe, we lacked a little bit last year in terms of finishing out games,” Poppen said.
The coach, who served as the interim leader last year whilst finishing a master’s degree during what was really his second year as a graduate assistant, checked his pulse after the match.
“My heart’s racing right now, it raced a ton last year and I’m just so glad we finally got that win,” Poppen said. “It’s going to mean a lot to them.”
The roars from the locker room proved it.