With the spring sports season delayed by mother nature last week, the first competitions began Tuesday for the links players.
St. Cecilia welcomed Blue Hill to Southern Hills Golf Course on Tuesday for the first dual of the season.
The Bluehawks took the win with a composite 222 to Blue Hill's 274 across nine holes.
Graham Daly led the young STC squad with the low score of 48. Daly had two pars in his round with no birdies.
"I didn't hit the ball as well as I would have liked to," Daly said. "I was pulling a few, missing some greens and had some bad chips that hurt my score a bit."
Daly said he has season goals that he wants to achieve early on so by district time his skills are sharp.
"I would definitely like to work on my putting throughout the year. I had a few three putts today. If I can make my five (foot) putts and my two (footers) that would be great," he said.
Daly was a state qualifier with the Bluehawks two years ago. To get back to that point, coach Greg Berndt said the team needs to keep mistakes minimal.
"We need to work on the little things like course management," he said. "Finding ways to avoid putting up big numbers and putting ourselves into position to have a couple of good holes that turn into big numbers."
Creighton Uridil fired a 49 on Tuesday behind Daly.
Blue Hill's Eli Karr shot a 57 to lead the pack.
Berndt said the Bluehawks should gain experience and build throughout the season.
"These kids need to get the experience at our practices and our JV meets. Our older players have some varsity experience. I would like to give them some individual goals that they would like to be at," he said.
"It's not going to happen right away but it is something for them to strive for. Show up for practice, get a little bit better and when you get a chance to play, apply what you do in practice."
Krae Ockinga (67) and Jake Bonifas (74) rounded out Bobcats scores.
