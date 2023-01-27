Hastings High boys basketball coach Drew Danielson and two of his brothers are triple-teaming up in their efforts to help their father, Denny, beat brain cancer.
The one-time basketball coach to all four of his sons through high school, Denny was diagnosed in August with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer. And while most of the tumor was removed, the cancer is likely to return despite the aggressive regimen of chemotherapy treatment started shortly thereafter.
Now at home on his farm in York, the 53-year-old husband and father of five continues to do chores and visit family through extreme fatigue as he awaits news on a recent MRI conducted at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. A clinical trial is his next likely destination.
“They got as much of the tumor as they could, but obviously it has reoccurred,” Drew said. “There are different trial options that we haven’t gotten to yet.
“He’s doing really, really good. I just saw him (Wednesday) out in the pasture doing three hours of chores. He struggles a lot with his energy and his words are muttered at times. Speaking is the biggest thing.”
With little else to do but wait and pray, the basketball family is leaning hard on their sport of choice to keep Denny’s spirits high as he forges ahead in his battle with the deadly disease.
Attending as many as six basketball games per week of Drew and younger brothers Ty, the assistant basketball coach at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., and Brady, a point guard at the University of North Dakota, has helped sustain his disposition since receiving his grim diagnosis.
“He hasn’t missed many games since the season started in October,” Drew said. “Basketball is keeping him going. Where a lot of families talk about other things at the dinner table, we usually start and finish on the game of basketball.
“I don’t know how he gets out of bed every morning, but the fact that he does it and makes it to every one of our games puts a purpose on life. If we win or lose it doesn’t really matter. If you show up every day, fight, work hard, be a good person, and yell at the refs like dad all these years, you put yourself in a really good position.”
Love of the game instilled by Denny has provided Drew with an uplifting umbrella of perspective and gratitude through which to view the impending storm.
“For me, dad has always made basketball part of my life,” he said. “I played at Hastings College and wouldn’t have been able to get there without him. I wanted to coach because of my dad. He coached every single one of us boys, and my youngest brothers, Brady and Bryce, won a state championship together at York High School in 2016-17.
“Basketball has always been a part of our lives, and it’s really the best thing dad has got going for him right now.”
Drew, Ty and Brady have been honoring Denny this week through the Coaches vs. Cancer program. Started by NBA coaches nearly 30 years ago, the week-long observance held annually by college and professional basketball coaches across then nation aims to increase cancer awareness while offering encouragement to those battling the disease.
As part of the program, coaches are encouraged to wear custom attire in recognition of those fighting cancer. Drew and his assistant coaches wore gray Nike shoes emblazoned with messages of support.
Already the Hastings High team wears customized #DanielsonStrong and “Rally Time for Double D” T-shirts during its warmups. Ty and Brady also wear the shirts.
Partnering with Coaches vs. Cancer is the Jimmy V Foundation, a nonprofit organization started by cancer survivor Jimmy Valvano. Valvano’s motivational speech given at the 1993 ESPY Awards still serves as a motivator in the Danielson household.
“’Don’t ever give up,’ was kind of his message,” Drew said of Valvano. “When dad was hospitalized, we’d pull that up every so often and rewatch it.”
Described by Drew as a humble and private servant of the game, Denny has yet to comment on his three sons’ collective gesture of support. His regular attendance at their games speaks volumes as to how much it and they mean to him, however, Drew said.
A master calendar at Denny’s home includes all the games he intends to attend this season with his wife, Judy, mother, and family friends.
Though Denny’s uphill battle continues to weigh heavily on the hearts of his family and friends, Drew remains optimistic as he looks for meaning in the meanacing diagnosis.
“You always hear these cancer stories, but until it really impacts your life, you don’t really understand what people go through,” he said. “It’s a nasty deal. We’ll do whatever we can to raise awareness and money to find out how to beat this damned thing.
“The biggest thing is we’ve become a lot closer as a family. Dad worked his tail off to raise us the right way and make sure we all had the right tools to get through life, so although it’s been extremely tough, I think everything happens for a reason. This is dad telling us we need to be closer.”