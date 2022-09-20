Hastings needed a night like this. A win sans much stress that allowed its offense to swing big and swing loose, and its defense to focus on the little things.
Carly Davis did both for the Class B No. 7 Tigers (16-9). The senior slugged a pinch-hit three-run home run in the third and made a clutch infield play during an 11-1 victory of Lexington in 3 1/2 innings.
"That was a great moment for her," HHS coach Ashley Speak of the homer. "She's been grinding all year. I think it's hard as a senior sometimes to not have that starting role, but she comes to practice every day and practices hard. She came out with a little chip on her shoulder and played well for us."
The Tigers, as a whole, didn't play well Monday night in an 11-0 loss to No. 3 Blair. They struck out seven times against Kalli Ulven and lost in much the same fashion they beat the Minutemaids by Tuesday.
"Blair's a very good team," Speak said. "(Ulven) threw a rise ball and we just couldn't make contact. I think our first six hitters went down on Ks. It's something we don't see a lot... Most pitchers have one, they just can't throw it for a strike, but (Ulven) did."
Twenty-four hours later, the Tigers struck out only once and pounded 11 hits — five for extra bases — against Lexington's Monica Campos.
Sammy Schmidt tripled in the first to score Macie Wolever, then scored on an error.
Emma Landgren doubled to lead off the third before Davis' homer. Then she doubled again in the inning after Muhlbach hit a two-bagger.
Eight Tigers had hits in the game; Wolever, Landgren and Eleanor Oliver had two each.
"We've been working on cutting our strikeout numbers until (Monday)," Speak said.
But offense, largely, hasn't been Hastings' issue. It has been defensive mistakes.
With the toughest part of the schedule certainly in the rearview, the Tigers will have a tournament this weekend in Crete and four regular season games after to make sure they are the strongest team they can be heading into the postseason.
"We have a lot of things to clean up," said Speak, who joked that her team is getting tired of running for their miscues.
"I think we're still making goofy mistakes. We just need to be more consistent all around. To be in a district final game we're going to have to clean a lot of things up."
Lexington (8-14).......................000 1xx x — 1 3 1
Hastings (16-9).........................227 xxx x — 11 11 0
W — Madi Wenzl. L — Monica Campos.
2B — L, Kalli Sutton. H, Carlie Muhlbach, Emma Landgren, Eleanor Oliver.