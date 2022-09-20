Hastings needed a night like this. A win sans much stress that allowed its offense to swing big and swing loose, and its defense to focus on the little things.

Carly Davis did both for the Class B No. 7 Tigers (16-9). The senior slugged a pinch-hit three-run home run in the third and made a clutch infield play during an 11-1 victory of Lexington in 3 1/2 innings.

