Mondays can be a struggle.
That was true for the Hastings College baseball team in Monday’s home doubleheader with conference foe Briar Cliff.
The Broncos booted four errors in their 8-0 first-game loss. Then Briar Cliff swept HC by scoring the second game’s only two runs in the final inning.
“Yesterday at Midland we threw up 20 runs. (Monday) we threw up zero,” said Bronco coach Joel Schipper. “When you throw up 14 scoreless innings it is really hard to win.”
The Chargers made it look easy in the first game. HC put up a better fight in game two.
Monday’s games marked HC’s final home appearance. It was also Senior Day.
“A super-disappointing day. We wanted to send the seniors out on a better note,” Schipper said.
Even though the Broncos couldn’t muster any runs, the Broncos left 12 runners on base in the first game, then seven more in the second contest.
The second game also witnessed better defense. Neither team was charged with an error. The team’s starting pitchers threw most of the way. Bronco hurler Markus Miller pitched six innings of shutout ball before getting relieved by Cooper Gierhan.
“In game two, Markus Miller had another top-tier performance. But we couldn’t scratch any runs across for him,” Schipper said.
HC registered only four singles and one extra-base hit in the second contest. Noah Miranda slugged a double in the second inning. Other Bronco singles came from Matt Lucero, Tyler Kissler, Trent Smith and Tristan Martinez.
“I think we had our chances in a couple of innings. We just couldn’t scratch anything,” Schipper said. “We had some decent at-bats. But decent at-bats don’t mean much if you don’t have the hits to back it up.”
The second-game loss dropped Hastings’ overall record to 12-26 and 6-12 in the GPAC. Briar Cliff improved to 20-17 and 8-12.
Game two
Briar Cliff (20-17, 8-12)..........000 000 2 — 2 10 0
Hastings (12-26, 6-12)..........000 000 0 — 0 5 0
W — Matt Hmielewski. L — Markus Miller.
2B — BC, Jared Stitzmann, Cam Riemer. H, Noah Miranda.
Briar Cliff 8, HC 0
The Broncos’ committed four errors in the early innings which helped the Charges take a game-one lead of 5-0 going into the fourth frame.
“We didn’t pitch too bad in that first game. But we kicked it around quite a bit with the errors,” Schipper said. “It is really disappointing because all those guys are really good defenders. They got on their heels and didn’t attack baseballs.”
Briar Cliff took advantage of those miscues to grab a 3-0 lead in the first frame. That was all the scoring Briar Cliff needed. With the win, BC broke its three-game losing streak.
Ironically, the Broncos outhit the Chargers. HC garnered six hits while Briar Cliff earned five hits. But the Chargers cranked out three doubles while HC connected for one double off the bat of Trent Smith, who also slapped a single. Getting a single each for the Broncos were Matt Lucero, Jaden Stone, Noah Miranda and Dylan Otto.
Briar Cliff starting pitcher Kyler Steinborn and the Chargers’ defense kept Hastings hitters at bay most of the first game. The Broncos struck out 10 times in game one and left 12 runners on base.
BC catcher, Jake Allen, got hit by a pitch in three of his batting appearances. He also scored once.
Hastings appeared to get a rally going in the sixth frame. Bronco batters loaded the bases with two out, but couldn’t muster a run. The bases-jammed situation started with Miranda’s single, then back-to-back walks to Brody Severin and Smith.
Game one
Briar Cliff.........................................311 021 0 — 8 5 1
Hastings..........................................000 000 0 — 0 6 4
W — Kyler Steinborn. L — James Velasquez
3B — BC, Cam Reimer, Devon Farrell, Easton Cone. H, Trent Smith.