OMAHA ELECTRIC (BURKE) vs. COLUMBUS CORNERSTONE INS.
Omaha Electric (Burke) and Columbus Cornerstone battled in the first game of the American Legion Nation Division baseball tournament at Duncan Field.
Patience at the plate and steady defense along with tremendous pitching was the key to success for Burke. Burke plated one run in the first, four in the second, one in the third and fourth and two in the fifth and seventh to complete the 11-0 win over Columbus.
“Coming into this thing, we pride ourselves on pitching and defense,” said Burke coach Aaron Molinaro. “Offensively, our goal is to score one run every inning. For the first five innings we did score runs. Anytime you’re doing that and getting shutouts it takes your opponent out of the game they would like to play.”
Thomas Reid got the win for Omaha Electric. Reid pitched six innings, giving up no runs, on one hit, with five strikeouts and a walk.
“(Reid) pitched to contact. He wasn’t trying to be too fine. He only mixed two pitches early on in the lineup. He was able to hide his slider. Throwing his slider off his fastball about the third time through,” Molinaro said.
The four run inning for Burke was the key in the shutout. A walk then two consecutive singles from Joseph Fischer and Rodney Whaley who eventually were drove in from a key double from Corbin Paddack. The patience Burke shown at the plate was great to see for Molinaro.
“Our guys understand the zone really well. We don’t often times chase out of the zone. We preached all year about having quality at-bats and not giving up easy outs,” he said.
Omaha Electric will play Union Bank (Pius X) at 4 p.m. Sunday in the winners bracket. Columbus Cornerstone will play at 10 a.m. Sunday against Millard Sox Gold in an elimination game.
Omaha Elec— 141 120 2— 11 12 1
Cornerstone— 000 000 0— 0 2 3
W— Thomas Reid L— Brennen Jelinek
2B— O, Corbin Paddack
UNION BANK (PIUS X) VS. MILLARD SOX GOLD (SOUTH)
Union Bank and Millard Sox Gold made up game two of the American Legion National Division at Duncan Field.
The road team Union Bank needed just two runs to take the win over MSG. However, Union Bank had plenty of gas left in its tank to come away with the 12-1 win.
"We told the guys after districts that they deserve to be here. Everything that you have done has gotten you to this point. Play your game and things are going to happen," said UBT coach Alex Heideman.
Union Bank plated two runs in the first, five in the fourth that included a double from Tyrus Petsche and five more in the seventh which they did not record a single hit in the frame. Four walks and a hit-by-pitch highlighted the big inning.
"I know we came out with a lot of power and we were aggressive early. We made some things happen on the base paths. If we can attack teams early on and keep the foot on the gas we will be fine," Heideman said.
"We have a pretty good offense. Our guys can see the ball better. I know we started out a little slow at the beginning of the summer. Our bats have gotten better as the season has progressed."
UBT had a great outing from starting pitcher Jack Richeson. Richeson went four innings. He gave up no runs on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
"Jack has been an animal for us all year long," Heideman said. "He's a complete leader. He's a pitcher only who only comes out and pitches like every four days, you wouldn't know sitting in the dugout. He is one of the loudest voices on the team."
Union Bank will play at 4 p.m. Sunday against Omaha Electric (Burke) in the winners bracket. Millard Sox Gold will play at 10 a.m. Sunday against Columbus Cornerstone Insurance in an elimination game.
Union Bank— 200 500 5— 12 9 2
Millard Sox Gold— 000 001 0— 1 6 4
W— Jack Richeson L— Jackson Stogdill
2B— U, Tyrus Petsche, Parker Otte
ELKHORN SOUTH VS. GI HOME FEDERAL
Elkhorn South defeated Grand Island 6-4 on Saturday. PDG Storm scored all six of its runs in the first three innings, holding off a late GI run.
Broc Songster got the win for Elkhorn South, while Cohen Nelson was shouldered with the loss for GI.
Elkhorn South will play Elkhorn North in the 7 p.m. game on Sunday, while Grand Island will take on Hastings at 1 p.m. in the consolation bracket.