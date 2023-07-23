OMAHA ELECTRIC (BURKE) VS. UNION BANK (PIUS X)
Omaha Electric (Burke) and Union Bank (Pius X) met in the winners bracket game Sunday afternoon at the National Division Legion playoffs at Duncan Field.
A pitchers dual between Union Bank's Drew Drake and Omaha Electric's Owen Kelley themed the game. Both pitchers went the full distance but the difference was the third inning for Omaha Electric.
Omaha Electric managed to get runners on base with two outs. A single from Joseph Fischer, who then stole second, Rodney Whaley reached on a walk. A pass ball advances both runners, then back-to-back singles from Spencer Cooper and Gavin Doll knocked in Fischer and Whaley to give Electric the lead that they would not surrender in their 2-0 win over Union Bank.
"Both guys mixed their pitches really well in the zone. We knew coming into the game that they had a good arm and we had a good arm and the goal was to get to (Drake) and we did that, said Electric coach Aaron Molinaro.
The two runs Electric scored in third was huge because Molinaro knew anything can happen with one swing.
"We said that one run wasn't going to be enough because anything can happen. A little blooper or something then it would be a tie ball game," he said.
Electric's Owen Kelley went the full seven innings. He fanned nine hitters, with no walks, giving up no runs on four hits, throwing 80 total pitches.
"(Kelley) commanded the zone really well. Obviously he has some velocity. (Electric) has seen him once and they kind of geared up for that fastball early with those two early hits but after that, I thought he did a great job of mixing speeds and keeping the hitters off balanced," said Molinaro.
Omaha Electric (Burke) will play Monday night in the winners bracket final at 7 p.m. against x. Union Bank (Pius X) will play in an elimination game at 1 p.m. against Grand Island Home Federal.
O. Electric— 002 000 0— 2 6 0
UBT— 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
W— Owen Kelley L— Drew Drake
EQUITABLE BANK (ELK NORTH) VS. PDG STORM GOLD (ELK SOUTH)
Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) and PDG Storm (Elkhorn South) met in the second winners bracket game at Duncan Field Sunday night. The winner of this game would advance to the winners bracket final Monday night against Omaha Electric (Burke) at 7 p.m.
Another pitchers dual between Elkhorn North's Colin Nowaczyk and Elkhron South's Jack Ohlrich.
Both teams were back and forth all the way though five innings. Tied at 4-4. PDG Storm (South) needed one run in the bottom of the seventh and got it.
Carter O'Neel lead off the inning with a single, then two sac bunts moved O'Neel to third. Then came up the top of the order and Kobe Eikmeier. Eikmeier took a fastball to the left-center gap where the outfield was playing shallow and placed it over the Elkhorn North defense to come away with the 5-4 win.
"I wasn't sure if the ball was going to drop," said South coach Brandon Dahl.
Elkhorn North pitcher Jack Ohlrich went the distance. He gave up four runs on seven hits, striking out eight with no walks.
"He was great. He got out of his rhythm a little bit and then settled back in and that is the Jack that we know," Dahl said. "I also have to give credit to (Colin) Nowaczyk (North starting pitcher) he was really good (Sunday)."
PDG Storm Gold (South) will play Omaha Electric (Burke) Monday night at 7 p.m. in the winners bracket final. Equitable Bank (North) will play in an elimination game at 4 p.m. against Columbus Cornerstone.
Equitable Bank— 102 010 0— 4 7 3
PDG Strom Gold— 010 300 1— 5 9 2
W— Jack Ohlrich L— Jett Grossart
3B— E, Jett Grossart