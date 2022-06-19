The 2022 Hastings Open is Saturday and Sunday at two golf courses in Hastings.
The entry deadline is Tuesday, June 21. So far, 67 golfers have registered to play in the tournament.
The Hastings Open — which is sponsored by Five Points Bank of Hastings and the Hastings Tribune — is a two-day, 36-hole stroke play golf tournament that is open to all golfers.
This year’s tournament will open play Saturday at Southern Hills Golf Course. Play will resume Sunday at Lochland Country Club. Starting times on both days is 8 a.m.
The entry fee for the two days of competition is $75.
There are men’s and women’s flights, and as long as there are at
least eight golfers, there will be a men’s senior flight.
Participants in the Hastings Open are divided into flights based on each golfer’s handicap.
Participants should have an established USGA handicap with at least five posted scores. If you don’t, however, you can participate and will be placed in the Championship flight.
Pairings will be published in the Hastings Tribune and on hastingstribune.com.
The tournament’s registration form can be found online at https://www.hastingstribune.com/site/forms/hastingsopenentryform/.
For more information, call 402-462-2228.