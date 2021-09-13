Dordt College proved too hot to handle for the Hastings College football team Saturday.
The Defenders from Sioux Center, Iowa, came in and scorched Hastings College 61-10 on a day when the on-field temperature soared to 100 degrees.
“Today we battled with a good team in some really, really intense conditions,” HC coach Matt Franzen said. “You can’t fully prepare for a heat index of over 100 degrees on the turf and having to play football in it. They had to, too. But we’re a little bit thin. I was afraid it would show up and it did.”
Dordt, ranked No. 14 in NAIA Division II, looked very much the part of its high rating. Perhaps better.
On offense, the Defenders put up video game-like statistics.
Dordt rolled up 738 total yards — 475 rushing and another 263 passing. The Defenders racked up eight touchdowns and a pair of field goals. They produced seven touchdown drives covering 70 yards or better. Dordt never even had to punt.
On defense, Dordt kept HC off the scoreboard in the second half. It allowed the Broncos only one really long chunk play — a 75-yard touchdown run by Tyree Nesmith. The Defenders also stopped the Broncos from taking advantage of their three pass interceptions.
Meanwhile, the Broncos (0-2) scored all of their points in the second quarter and finished with 232 total yards in the game played at Lloyd Wilson Field on the HC campus.
Dordt (1-1) avenged a season-opening loss to Midland last week, 25-24. HC entered the fray following its 45-13 loss to No. 2-rated Northwestern.
Few teams have faced such highly-rated opponents in their first two games as has HC.
“Unfortunately on the schedule, we opened with No. 2 in the country. Then we came back with No. 14. I’m not sure Northwestern was No. 2. I’m guessing they are about 5. I don’t know if Dordt is 14. I think they’re about 10,” Franzen said.
Franzen said he told his players after the game that victories will come if the Broncos “stay on board and work forward.”
“I told our guys that our day is coming. And I think it is coming soon,” Franzen said.
One of the positives for Hastings was its running game, especially in the first half.
The Broncos’ best drive came late in the first quarter as HC crunched out 53 ground yards on seven consecutive running plays. The drive resulted in a 17-yard field goal by Jason Bachle early into the second quarter.
Nesmith’s 75-yard TD run came with under two minutes prior to halftime. Nesmith closed the game with a team-high 123 yards on 17 tries.
“Ty’s touchdown just before halftime was huge. Even though the score at halftime was 30-10, that was a home run that we hit right before halftime. He’s a breakaway back,” Franzen said. “Offensively, in the first half we ran the ball consistently against a really good defense. We couldn’t sustain it in the second half, so that consistency isn’t there yet, but we showed that we can do it.”
Nesmith’s long TD scamper ended up as the Broncos’ biggest play. Their next longest play resulted in a 17-yard pass reception by Nesmith in the first quarter.
The Bronco defense had its bright moments. Bronco safety Kolby Brandenburg intercepted three passes. He pilfered a pick in the opening period, another in the second, and a final intercept in the third quarter.
“He’s a good player. He’s a good safety for us,” Franzen said.
HC totaled five tackles for loss, the biggest one an 8-yarder by Beasley Ihegworo.
The turnover margin broke the Broncos’ way with Brandenburg’s interceptions. Neither team lost a fumble. HC closed without throwing an interception.
“Today we were plus on turnovers. That’s a big deal,” Franzen said. It hasn’t shown up on the scoreboard and I credit that to the teams that we’ve played. But pretty soon those plus-two and plus-four days are going to swing things our way in a big way.”
Fewer penalties compared to last week didn’t go unnoticed by the Broncos’ coach. HC had four mental types of penalties in the Northwestern game. The Broncos had just two of those types against Dordt.
“We weren’t perfect in that area but we got better,” Franzen said.
The Broncos also shined with their punting game. Two of the punts were 65 yards apiece, backing up Dordt near its own goal line.
Quentin Synek led all Bronco receivers with four catches for 41 yards.
Bronco defenders Carlo Terrel and Jackson Ramold registered nine total tackles each.
Dordt showed its explosiveness on offense early and often. The Defenders had five plays of at least 30 yards, including a 50-yard carry leading to Dordt’s first score. Dordt tallied a 66-yard TD run in the third quarter.
The Broncos will be at home again this week hosting Jamestown (1-1), a 35-6 winner Saturday over Mount Marty.
DC (1-1).............14 16 21 10 — 61
HC (0-2)...................0 10 0 0 — 10
D — Anthony Trojahn 5 run (Brett Zachman kick)
D — Carter Schiebout 2 run (Zachman kick)
H — Jason Bachle 17 field goal
D — Schiebout 2 run (Zachman kick)
D — Levi Jungling 32 pass from Ethan Thomas (kick fail)
H — Tyree Nesmith 75 run (Bachle kick)
D — Zachman 41 field goal
D — Jungling 18 pass from Tyler Reynolds (Zachman kick)
D — Trojahn 6 run (Zachman kick)
D — Kade McDaniel 66 run (Zachman kick)
D — Zachman 37 field goal
D — Josh Bush 2 run (Jason Topete kick)
D H
First Downs 30 11
Rushes-Yards 51-475 37-139
Passing Yards 263 93
Comp-Att-Int 21-27-3 11-23-0
Total Yards 738 232
Punts-Avg. 0-0 9-45.1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-29 6-47
Time of Pos. 28:47 31:13
RUSHING: D, Ethan Thomas 3-14, Tyler Reynolds 4-32, Josh Bush 7-38, Levi Jungling 1-1, Zade Niklassen 1-2, Kade McDaniel 6-101, Anthony Trojahn 11-166, Carter Schiebout 11-58, Nick Wellen 7-63.
H, John Zamora 6-(-34), Tyree Nesmith 17-123, Brett Simonsen 8-25, Malik Thorpe 2-17, Daelyn Fairrow 4-8.
PASSING: D, Thomas 9-12-1 106, Reynolds 7-9-2 106, McDaniel 5-6-0 51. H, Zamora 10-22-0 88, Michael Rutherford 1-1-0 5.
RECEIVING: D, Jungling 9-130, Niklasen 1-6, Trojahn 1-6, Schiebout 1-12, Eli Boldan 7-62, Kaleb Sharp 1-10, Hayden Large 1-37. H, Nesmith 2-23, Courtney Lane 2-9, Will Austin 1-8, Quentin Synek 4-41, Garrett Esch 1-7, Toryian Tubbs 1-5.