LINCOLN — Charlie Easley leads the 114th Nebraska Amateur Championship after the first round Monday at Firethorn Golf Club.
Easley, last year’s champion at Lochland Country Club, fired a 4-under 67 at his home course, which is a stroke ahead of Omaha’s Charlie Zielinski (-3) and two strokes ahead of Caleb Badura of Aurora (-2).
Easley’s round quickly went red with a birdie on No. 2 and eagle on the par-5 third. He parred the rest except for No. 15, which he birdied to polish off a clean round.
Badura, who won the Hastings Open last month, double bogeyed No. 4 to shoot 2-over on the front nine, but scored four birdies across the back to finish 2-under par.
Doniphan’s Ethan Smith watched a promising start turn sour quick. He registered two birdies in the first five holes only to double bogey Nos. 7 and 9. He had an up-and-down back nine with two birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey to card a 76 across the first 18 holes of the tournament. Smith is tied for 40th with a number of others.
Hastings’ Brayden Schram is tied for 120th. He shot 13-over par, but finished his round with five pars in the last six holes.
Round two is Tuesday; Smith tees off on No. 10 at 8:50 a.m. while Schram tees off No. 1 at 1:30 p.m.