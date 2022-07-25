LINCOLN — Charlie Easley leads the 114th Nebraska Amateur Championship after the first round Monday at Firethorn Golf Club.

Easley, last year’s champion at Lochland Country Club, fired a 4-under 67 at his home course, which is a stroke ahead of Omaha’s Charlie Zielinski (-3) and two strokes ahead of Caleb Badura of Aurora (-2).

