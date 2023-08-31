Momentum flipped on a dime for Grand Island Central Catholic Thursday night, and the Class C-1 No. 1 Crusaders rolled to a four-set victory over C-2 No. 7 St. Cecilia inside of a warm Chapman Gymnasium.

Trailing 11-7 in the fourth, and on the verge of allowing the Hawkettes to push the match into a winner-take-all fifth set, the Crusaders (3-0) kicked it into high gear with a trio of serving runs to take the match on the heels of an 18-3 scoring stretch.

