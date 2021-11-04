The first time Hastings College and Concordia met, the Broncos won the match 1-0 on a goal in the 87th minute. On Thursday, in the conference quarterfinals match, it seemed as though HC was going to make it an entirely different game, scoring just eight minutes into the contest.
But the Bulldogs slowed down the match and even out-shot the Broncos for the final 82 minutes. They even brought out a different scheme from the first meeting. And while the actual game play may have looked different, the result ended with the same score of 1-0, advancing Hastings to the semifinals.
“Concordia changed their shape a little bit, which nullified some of our attacking we wanted to do; so, credit to them for changing their shape. But when it gets to games like this, you have to defend hard for 90 minutes, and that’s what we did,” Ovendale said. “I’m happy with our performance defensively.”
The Bulldogs played a more physical game this time around against Hastings College. They also changed the shape of their defense from a box to a diamond, forcing the Hastings attack to change as well.
“It made our wingers drop in deeper to help with the overload in the midfield,” Ovendale said. “There were some spaces out wide where our wingers would be, but they had to tuck in and help defensively. That caused us some issues, but we defended well.”
Hastings goal came in unorthodox fashion. In the eighth minute, the Broncos started setting up the offense deep in Bulldog territory. Carolyn Hopkins passed the ball down the left sideline; Dekota Schubert settled near the corner and sent the ball in front of the goal, where Concordia goalkeeper Kalie Ward reached up to grab the ball only to have it go through her fingers and into the back of the net.
Schubert had the game’s only goal in the first meeting between these two teams, as well.
“The goal was somewhat lucky, but it went in and that’s all that it takes sometimes,” Ovendale said. “Then, we gritted it out for the next 82 minutes.”
Concordia won the shot battle 10-9, but Hastings’ defense stood its ground. HC keeper Sofie Jackson-Perdersen recorded six saves. Jackson returned to action after started the first 11 matches for Hastings, having missed the previous six. Thursday’s win was the sixth shutout of the year for the GK.
The victory will advance Hastings to Saturday’s Great Plains Athletic Conference semifinals, where they’ll have a rematch with Briar Cliff, the second seed in the tournament. The Broncos, seeded third, lost 3-0 to the Chargers earlier this season, but Ovendale said her team will have different personnel this time around.
“We were missing some key players in that game, which we’ll have back, so it’ll be interesting to see how they impact that game,” the HC coach said. “One of our best parts is our attack, and we have to make sure we get that going again. There will be times we will probably have to sit deep a little bit, but we’ll have to get our attack going more than we did (Thursday).”