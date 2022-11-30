After a successful season on the gridiron, the St. Cecilia boys basketball team is hoping to to see a similar outcome on the hardwood.
Though, if the Bluehawks are to get there, they’ll have to fill a big void left on offense.
As the scoring role is developed throughout the season, STC will rely on its defense, which has been a staple of the program for many years.
St. Cecilia was one win shy of the state tournament last season, going 18-8 last season, in large part because the defense held opponents to 40 points per game.
Bluehawks’ head coach Ryan Ohnoutka said his team is going to have to be just as stingy on that side of the ball this year.
“We will be competitive in every game,” he said. “We’re going to play tough defense.”
The Bluehawks bring back three starters from last season, all of which are seniors.
Carson Kudlacek shot 35.5 percent from 3-point range and is the leading returning scorer.
The 6-foot, 2-inch guard is a three-year letter winner. Grant Rossow — a 6-5 center — and Hayden Demuth (6-1, guard) are also expected to be leaders on the team with their starting experience.
The trio will be a big part in helping pick up the scoring that departed after graduation last year. STC’s leading scorer was Brayden Scrhopp, who averaged 16.1 points per game and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
The offense often ran through him last season, but the Bluehawks were at their peak when others were knocking down shots, allowing Schropp to facilitate and score at the basket.
Cooper Butler is another senior who is looking to make an impact this season. The 5-9 guard is a two-year letter winner.
Juniors Jenson Anderson (5-10, guard), Braxton Wiles (6-2, center) and Quinn Rosno (6-1, gaurd) are also expected to make contributions to the team’s success.
The Bluehawks lost only three games to opponents in Class C-2, all three of which made it to the state tournament.
Once again, St. Cecilia’s schedule mostly consist of Class C-1 competition, which will force the Bluehawks to bring their best every night.
STC opens the season with a road game against Columbus Scotus Thursday before hosting Bishop Neumann in St. Cecilia’s first game at Chapman Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Bluehawks are in the C2-10 subdistrict, with Alma and fellow Tribland teams Superior, Sutton, and Thayer Central.
St. Cecilia is looking for its first state tournament berth since 2018, when it finished runner-up.