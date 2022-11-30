w03-02-22STCbbAmherst15.jpg
Buy Now

St. Cecilia’s Carson Kudlacek brings the ball up the floor March, 1, 2022, against Amherst in the Class C2, District 8 final Tuesday night in Amherst.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

After a successful season on the gridiron, the St. Cecilia boys basketball team is hoping to to see a similar outcome on the hardwood.

Though, if the Bluehawks are to get there, they’ll have to fill a big void left on offense.

0
0
0
0
0