Adams Central’s Sam Dierks dribbles against Wood River’s Anthony Rindone (20) during their game Tuesday at Adams Central.

According to Adams Central head coach Zac Foster, the Patriots boys basketball team won’t be flashy in many of its victories this season. Instead, AC is plenty happy winning games in a tough, gritty fashion, much like it did on Tuesday.

The Patriots’ defense stifled the Wood River offense in Tuesday’s matchup, and the AC offense had spurts of a fast-paced efficient offense. Adams Central wasn’t perfect, but Foster was proud of the physical effort his players put on display in front of the home crowd in the 54-32 win.

Adams Central’s Jayden Teichmeier shoots against Wood River’s Reid Graves during their game Tuesday at Adams Central.
Adams Central’s Tate McIntyre shoots against Wood River’s Christian Johnson (22) and Anthony Rindone (20) during their game Tuesday at Adams Central.
