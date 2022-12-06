According to Adams Central head coach Zac Foster, the Patriots boys basketball team won’t be flashy in many of its victories this season. Instead, AC is plenty happy winning games in a tough, gritty fashion, much like it did on Tuesday.
The Patriots’ defense stifled the Wood River offense in Tuesday’s matchup, and the AC offense had spurts of a fast-paced efficient offense. Adams Central wasn’t perfect, but Foster was proud of the physical effort his players put on display in front of the home crowd in the 54-32 win.
“We’re really proud of our kids,” Foster said. “I like this group. I think this is a group that our community can support because of how hard they play.
“We’re really happy to be 2-0, and we really like our kids...We suit up 12 guys, and we really feel that our 12th guy on the depth chart, if we put him in he’ll be just fine.”
Tuesday’s win was the second consecutive for the Patriots to open the season. In both contests, the AC defense held its opponents to just 32 points. Wood River was limited to 33.3 percent shooting from the floor, including a 1-for-9 performance in the first quarter, when the Patriots jumped out to an 11-2 lead.
“For this team, we have to be gritty and grinding,” Foster said. “We may not be pretty to watch — we’ve had a lot of teams here that have been pretty, but this is not one of those teams. We’re going to be kind of ugly to watch at times; but, if we can win and give up only 32 points every game, I’ll take that win every day. I like that our kids have bought into that toughness mentality, and it starts with our seniors.”
Perhaps the only real lull the Patriots experienced in the game was in the third quarter. Adams Central turned the ball over four times — more than any other quarter — and shot just 2-for-12 from the field.
Meanwhile, Wood River outscored the Patriots 10-9, scoring the final five points of the period to cut the lead to 13.
“We made a lot of mistakes in the third quarter,” the AC coach said. “I told them we were negative on the bench because we have high expectations for them. Most of the mistakes we thought were mental in the third quarter. But physically, for two straight games, they’ve left it all out on the floor. We’ll fix the mental thing — that’s our job as coaches.”
Adams Central snapped out of its funk, though, outscoring Wood River 19-10 in the final quarter and making eight of its 15 attempts from the floor. Perhaps most importantly, the Patriots had just one turnover in the quarter.
Jayden Teichmeier and Dylan Janzen each scored 12 points to lead the Patriots, while Sam Dierks totaled nine. Teichmeier hauled in a team-high six rebounds.
Foster knows his players are willing to put in the work to be a solid defensive squad, but he is also aware that the team will have to be more consistent offensively. The Patriots made just five of their 22 3-pointers (22.7 percent) and went 9-for-19 from the free-throw line (47.4 percent).
“We struggle to score at times; we have to get better offensively,” the coach said. “We’re getting better...We’ve got to keep shooting in practice and make sure good players are taking good shots.
“And when we get around the rim, we have to finish. We had too many times in the first half where we missed free throws and missed layups. We just have to keep coaching, and these guys will do a good job.”
The Patriots will take their 2-0 record to Gothenburg on Friday. The Swedes are 2-0 this season, having have beaten Class B foe Lexington, as well as Hershey. Foster knows his team will have to continue its solid defense against Gothenburg if it wants to improve to 3-0.
“We’re excited to go out there,” Foster said. “They’re a good team, and we’re going to have our work cut out for us. We’re excited to go on the road — there’s nothing better than going on the road, going to someone’s place and keeping them quiet. I don’t know if we can or not, but we’re going to go out there and see.”
Wood River (2-1).2 10 10 10 — 32
AC (2-0)...............11 15 9 19 — 54
Wood River (32)
Reid Graves 2-5 0-0 6, Luis Rodriguez 0-2 0-0 0, Caleb Paulk 2-4 4-5 8, Anthony Rindone 0-4 1-3 1, Christian Johnson 7-14 1-4 17, Victor Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Waylon Cronk 0-3 0-2 0. Totals: 11-33 6-14 32.