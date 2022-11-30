If hard work wins games, Superior Wildcats head girls basketball coach Jake Nannen is confident his team will improve on its 31-16 record as he enters his third year at the helm.
With three returning starters gracing this year’s starting five, Nannen and his Wildcats will be looking to build on last season’s 20-6 record, a mark that left them just one win short of state competition following a season-ending loss to Sutton in a district final.
To accomplish this objective, the road to victory must be paved with an untiring work ethic, something Nannen has come to expect from his players.
With such in place, wins figure to be but a tip-off away.
Of course, a good game plan and near-flawless execution of it can only serve to further that end.
“Most importantly, we want to focus on being the hardest working team in the state,” he said. “For us, that starts on the defensive end. We like to say defense is kind of the DNA of our program, something we take a lot of pride in as a team. We really like to use our athletic ability to disrupt opponents.
“We have a lot of speed and quickness that we can use to our advantage on offense and defense. We focus on the intangibles, playing for each other, being resilient through adversity, and sharing the ball. We really feel if we can think about those things throughout the season, we will have a great chance to be successful. We have an exciting group of players looking to take the next step after getting valuable varsity experience last season.”
Topping the list of standouts are seniors Ella Gardner (5-foot-5) and Laci Kirchhoff (5-foot-8). Gardner, a third team All-Southern Nebraska Conference returnee at guard, is a three-sport athlete (basketball, track and field, volleyball) and fourth-year starter for the Wildcats.
Her 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds averaged per game were both tops on the team. Her quickness and athleticism made her a dual threat on offense and defense, earning her honorable mention recognition on the All-Tribland.
“We really enjoy her slash to the rim as a driver, her ability to get to the free throw line, and her defensive abilities and leadership,” Nannen said.
Kirchhoff, also an All-Tribland honorable mention pick, is perhaps the team’s best player on defense, defending all positions with “heart and determination,” Nannen said.
“She is one of our most versatile players who can impact the game in a variety of ways,” he said. “She shows a lot of positive energy.”
Sophomore guard Sadie Cornell (5-foot-5) achieved honorable mention status in conference. Her ability to score and score often figures to mightily impact the Wildcats’ offensive plans this season, Nannen said.
“She is a consistent threat from three and can score in a hurry,” he said. “We are looking forward to the scoring sparks she will provide us throughout the season.”
Cornell garnered all conference and three newspaper honorable mention nods, averaging 7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game while hitting 37 three-pointers along the way.
Returners vying for more playing time this time around include sophomore Halle Bargen at forward (5-6) and sophomore Faith Butler (5-3), guard.
“Both will get significant minutes,” Nannen said.
Also expected to contribute from the team’s capable bench are juniors Lilly Edwards and Madison Heusinkvelt at forward and a talented freshman class ready to leave its mark.
“We are confident all our players can step into a game and contribute to victory,” Nannen said.
While acknowledging his Wildcats as conference favorites, Nannen said he expects strong opposition from Milford, Sutton, Thayer and Centennial.
Beyond conference play, he regards Bridgeport, Oakland-Craig, Ponca, and Lincoln Lutheran as teams most likely to challenge Superior for Division C-2 bragging rights.
“We’re trying to instill a hard work ethic and be a gritty team,” he said. “With that, success will follow. We’re really looking forward to having a fun season.”