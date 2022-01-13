When St. Cecilia’s defense came alive, the Bluehawks’ offense woke up with it, sparking STC to a 58-36 Thursday win over Minden at Chapman Gym.
Minden got the upper hand early in the contest. The Whippets claimed a 13-7 lead going into the second quarter.
The Bluehawks switched defenses in the second quarter. It changed the game’s complexion, as STC started pressuring Minden into turnovers.
St. Cecilia’s defense charged up its offense in the second quarter. The ‘Hawks forged a 20-19 edge at halftime.
“We had to go to our press. It gave us a spark,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “We forced (Minden) into some turnovers that created shots for us in transition.”
Minden got whistled for seven turnovers in the second quarter compared to just two in the opening frame.
St. Cecilia exploded for an 11-2 scoring run in the second quarter to take the lead for good. The Bluehawks widened their lead in the second half, continuing to play relentless defense.
Brayden Schropp started to catch fire in the second quarter and carried it over for the rest of the way. Schropp tallied eight points in the second quarter. He finished with 14 points.
“(Schropp) does a lot of good things for them. Not just scoring. He drove and kicked it to their open shooters.” said Minden coach Blum.
Blum saw a lot of good things from his Whippets in the first quarter. They quickly gained a five-point margin less than two minutes into the game.
The Whippets took its six-point lead as the quarter expired. A Caden Bradley free throw and a Braiden Schroeder trey lifted Minden’s advantage heading into the second period.
“That first quarter we kind of came out with our hair on fire,” Blum said. “We made a bunch of shots. We got it into Bradley a couple of times. They were in a man-to-man defense. We kind of tore it apart. Then (STC) went zone and we struggled.
By the end of the third quarter, St. Cecilia commanded a 37-28 lead.
The Bluehawks continued to dominate in the fourth quarter, boosted by 11 unanswered points and a 19-point bulge. Schropp continued his scoring presence, producing eight in the last quarter.
Hayden Demuth enjoyed a big night on offense for the home team. The left-hander racked up 14 points. He scored four shots in the paint, canned a trey and sank three charity shots.
“(Demuth) stepped up his game again. He has some craftiness around the rim. He gives us another shooter that’s in our lineup,” Ohnoutka said.
Minden’s Caden Bradley carried the Whippets’ offense with 14 points. The Minden post man took charge under the basket, with all his scoring in the paint. Braiden Schroeder collected nine points.
The win improved St. Cecilia’s record to 11-2. The Class C-2 No. 9 Bluehawks stretched their win streak to five. Minden dropped to 8-5.
Minden (8-5)...........13 6 9 8 — 36
STC (11-2)............7 13 17 21 — 58
Minden (36)
Seth Hauserman 2, Ryan Holsten 6, Carter Harsin 5, Braiden Schroeder 9, Caden Bradley 14.
St. Cecilia (58)
Quinn Stewart 5, Brayden Schropp 18, Dawson Kissinger 3, Cooper Butler 6, Hayden Demuth 14, Garrett Parr 4, Carson Kudlacek 8.