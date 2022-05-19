Tyson Denkert got a taste of gold as a freshman running for the Kenesaw 400-meter relay team.
Denkert was the only freshman running alongside seniors John Schuster, Taylor Pulver and Wyatt Hansen.
The Class D title was theirs, winning the race in 44.56 seconds.
Denkert's obviously achieved numerous accolades since that spring moment so early in his career. Most notably, he led the Blue Devils to a state football title in November.
Now, the senior has potential to have a special state track and field meet to cap his prep athletic career before heading to Fremont to play football at Midland University.
Denkert qualified for the state meet in four events. That's something he and teammate Trey Kennedy both accomplished at districts a week ago.
Denkert will take to the sand in the long and triple jumps in search of more gold there before he runs the 300 hurdles and 400 relay with Sean Duffy, Kennedy and Maddox Wagoner.
Kennedy took a different route by qualifying in shot put, high jump and the 100 along with the 400 relay.
The pair will be joined by Eli Jensen (shot put, discus) and Levi Schroeder (pole vault) as Blue Devils in individual events.
Denkert has the second-best seed time heading into the 300 hurdles. He'll run the second heat on Friday after posting a personal best 41.32 at districts.
His long jump seeding mark ranked him tied for second with Overton sophomore Will Kulhanek and behind Riverside's Tony Berger (22-2 1/2). But Denkert's PR is 21 feet, 9 1/2 inches, which he jumped this season.
Denkert's triple jump mark (42-7) is third in seeding by 3 feet, 4 inches.
Kennedy has the fourth-best seeding mark in the shot put with his 50-5 3/4. Sandhills Valley's Tad Dimmitt is first with a 56-10 1/2.
Of Tribland teams, Kenesaw has the most boys qualified with six. Blue Hill, Giltner and Lawrence-Nelson each have four.
Red Cloud's Carson McCleary is the defending state champion in the 300 hurdles, but did not qualify for the event this year.
Instead, he has the 11th best qualifying time this season in the 110 hurdles (16.14).
McCleary took seventh in the state final last year, running a 16.17. His personal record is 15.84. The top qualifying time is 15.12 seconds.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley's JessaLynn Hudson has the top seed marks in both discus throw and shot put. She was state champion in the shot and took bronze in the discus last season.
Hudson threw the disc 127-11 and the shot 42-1 1/2 in districts this year.
Close behind in shot put are Franklin's Abigail Yelken (38-11 1/2) and Blue Hill's Abigail Meyer (38-0 3/4).
The Twin Valley Conference rivals rank second and fifth, respectively, with their qualifying throws.
Deshler, Exeter-Milligan and Lawrence-Nelson each have four girls representing their programs at state this week.
Deshler's Lacey Schmidt could be in medal contention in the 800, She has the ninth-best seed time at 2:32.56.
Lawrence-Nelson's Emma Epley posted the third-best qualifying time in the 100 hurdles (15.94) and will run in the third heat.
Kenesaw's Cassidy Gallagher placed third in both the long and triple jumps last May.
She's entering the state meet this year with the fifth-best triple jump mark out of districts at 34-7. Her personal best was her state final jump of 35-3 3/4 last year.
Gallagher's seeded in the second flight of the long jump with her mark of 16 1 1/2. She reached her career best 17-1 earlier this season.
The Blue Devil will also run the 200.
Class D boys (seed times/marks)
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
Tanner Bolte — Shot put (45-9 1/4)
Owen Oglesby — High jump (5-8); 300 hurdles (43.02)
Blue Hill
MJ Coffey — 400 (54.15); 1,600 relay (3:40.28)
Tate Kosse — 1,600 relay
Aiden Piel — 1,600 relay
Isaac Piel — 1,600 relay
Exeter-Milligan
Tyler Due — Pole vault (12-0)
Franklin
Trace Bislow — 3,200 (11:35.62)
Zayden Wilsey — Pole vault (11-2)
Giltner
Kale Bish — Pole vault (11-8)
Phillip Kruetz — 800 (2:11.65)
Cooper Reeson — 1,600 (5:00.97)
Jacob Smith — Discus (134-1)
Harvard
Xavier Marburger — Triple jump (42-5 1/2); 100 (11.40); 200 (23.45)
Kenesaw
Tyson Denkert — Long jump (20-10 1/2); Triple jump (42-7); 300 hurdles (41.32); 400 relay (45.72)
Sean Duffy — 400 relay
Eli Jensen — Discus (156-9); shot put (47-0 1/2)
Trey Kennedy — Shot put (50-5 3/4); high jump (5-1); 100 (11.45); 400 relay
Levi Schroeder — Pole vault (11-2)
Maddox Wagoner — 400 relay
Lawrence-Nelson
Tyson Kotinek — 3,200 relay (8:59.55)
Logan Menke — 1,600 (5:07.49); 3,200 relay
Nolan Ostdiek — 3,200 relay
Devyn Zikmund — 3,200 relay
Red Cloud
Carson McCleary — 110 hurdles (16.14)
Silver Lake
Adrian Gomez — Shot put (46-3 1/2)
Class D girls (seed times/marks)
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
JessaLynn Hudson — Discus (127-11); shot put (42-1 1/2)
BraeLynn Renz — 100 (13.34)
Mariah Sliva — High jump (4-9); Pole vault (9-0)
Blue Hill
Ellie Mangers — 100 hurdles (17.47)
Abigail Meyer — Shot put (38-0 3/4)
Deshler
Jacilyne Peterson — 400 (1:03.33); 1,600 relay (4:26.25)
Tierra Schardt — 1,600 relay
Lacey Schmidt — 800 (2:32.56); 1, 600 relay
Allie Vieselmeyer — 1,600 relay
Exeter-Milligan
Cameran Jansky — 800 (2:41.66)
Jozie Kanode — Pole vault (8-6)
Savana Krupicka — Triple jump (32-10 3/4)
Jasmine Turrubiates — 1,600 (6:51.80)
Franklin
Bryanah Hindal — Triple jump (32-3 1/4)
Abigail Yelken — Shot put (38-11 1/2)
Giltner
Hailey Eastman — 3,200 (13:44.93); 1,600 (6:27.72)
Tracy Wiles — Pole vault (8-0)
Kenesaw
Cassidy Gallagher — Long jump (16-1 1/2); triple jump (34-7); 200 (27.89)
Rylee Legg — 300 hurdles (49.05)
Lawrence-Nelson
Sydney Biltoft — 100 hurdles (16.13); 300 hurdles (49.17)
Emma Epley — Long jump (15-11 1/4); Triple jump (33-0 1/4); 100 hurdles (15.94)
Elsa Jorgensen — Long jump (15-10 3/4)
Kara Menke — 400 (1:04.95)
Red Cloud
Avery Fangmeyer — 200 (27.70)
Silver Lake
Morgan Dinkler — 3,200 (14:10.20)
Georgi tenBensel — 300 hurdles (48.59)
Wilcox-Hildreth
Addison Overholser — Shot put (36-3)