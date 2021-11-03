It may not have been Michael Jordan’s flu game, but Tyson Denkert’s performance in Kenesaw’s come-from-behind win over Falls City Sacred Heart was close.
It wasn’t a hobbled Kirk Gibson hitting a home run, but it was every bit of every Tom Brady-led comeback in the playoffs.
Denkert willed his team to victory despite the Blue Devils trailing by 22 points in the third quarter of Friday’s second-round matchup with the Irish. I mean, it would be easy to attribute the comeback to a certain Hastings Tribune reporter switching sidelines in the third quarter, after which the Blue Devils outscored the Irish 40-12, but it’s more likely that Denkert’s performance had more of an impact on the wild victory.
Obviously, he couldn’t have done what he did without his teammates blocking and opening up lanes for him to run through, and they did that. They matched his level of determination.
The Blue Devils saw their star player lower his shoulder time after time in the first half, taking one big hit after another just to gain 3 or 4 yards. He was giving his all every play, and the rest of the Kenesaw squad fed off of it.
After recovering a fumble, Kenesaw takes a 54-44 lead over Falls City Sacred Heart with 8:25 left in the game. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/6CTfOdVevu— TriblandSports (@TriblandSports) October 30, 2021
Denkert carried the ball 55 times and had 360 yards rushing to go with his seven touchdowns. It was his career-high in yards and 14 more carries than he’d ever had in a game, and it came in the biggest game of his career to date.
“He’s a tremendous athlete and he’s a playmaker out there,” Kenesaw head coach Craig Schnitzler said after Friday’s game. “He wanted the ball, and with that kind of athlete you just have to give him the ball and let him do this thing.”
Friday’s matchup should have been a semifinal or even a championship game, just by the way both teams played.
Falls City Sacred Heart was sharp, physical, and was in complete control of the game in the first half. If future-you told me at halftime on Friday that the Irish advanced to the state championship, it would not have surprised me.
But late in the second quarter and throughout the second half, watching Denkert and the Blue Devils claw for every inch they got reserved in the back of your head the thought, “Somehow, they can still win this.”
Denkert’s toughness was obvious; he carried Irish defenders and delivered big hits of his own while toting the rock.
His balance was mind-blowing; Denkert scored one touchdown in the second quarter where a defender tripped him up to the point that the Blue Devil standout’s body was nearly parallel to the ground, and he still gathered himself and scampered into the end zone.
Kenesaw’s Tyson Denkert powers through a tackle to score and cut Falls City Sacred Heart’s lead to 24-14. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/dPEHMKuPDH— TriblandSports (@TriblandSports) October 29, 2021
Everyone at the game knew how special Friday’s performance was.
I watched as all of Denkert’s teammates gave him a pat on his pads after the team broke the huddle. That was followed by a continuous stream of Blue Devil fans congratulating him for his performance.
There were even FCSH fans that walked to midfield to pay their respects to Denkert. One of them even identified herself as the sister of one of the Irish coaches.
The Blue Devils will try to heal up this week from Friday’s physical and emotional battle, as they now get to travel to Humphrey to take on second-seeded Humphrey St. Francis.
Kenesaw — seeded seventh but ranked No. 1 in Class D according to the Omaha World Herald — just knocked off the No. 3 team and will be on the road this Friday to take on the No. 4 team, and we’re not even in the semifinals yet!
The Flyers were able to get by Blue Hill in the second round of the playoffs, thanks in large part to a defensive effort that featured five interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown in the 30-0 victory.
HSF’s defense has allowed more than 14 points in only three of its 10 games this season, as it is allowing just 11.8 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Flyers’ offense is scoring at a rate of 45.2 points per contest. Similar to the Blue Devils, Humphrey St. Francis likes to pack the line of scrimmage and run over opponents
“It’s going to be two power football teams,” Schnitzler said. “They like to run the ball a lot out of their double tight, and we obviously know what we’re going to do. We just have to do what we know how to do best.”
Kenesaw will rely heavily on Denkert again this week, but its defense can’t afford to put the team in a hole like it did in the second round.
Then again, as long as you have No. 10 running the ball behind that offensive line, who knows what is impossible.
Along those lines, if Denkert’s playoff average of 256 rushing yards per game this season continues through the state championship game, he’ll set the record for most rushing yards in a single postseason for any Class D-2 rusher.
Just throwing that out there.
Nick Blasnitz is a sports writer for the Hastings Tribune.