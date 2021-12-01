It’s a common figure of speech to label someone as a “Swiss army knife” when that person is above average at several tasks or skills.
With that in mind, it’s hard to find the phrasing to describe someone who excels as much as Tyson Denkert did in virtually every phase of the game on the football field.
Perhaps comparing the Kenesaw superhero to Batman’s infinite utility belt is more appropriate. Or maybe the always resourceful Inspector Gadget is the correct comparison.
Better yet, let’s just say he was one of the most universal players in the state.
Denkert was everything Kenesaw needed in its first-ever state championship run. Whenever the Blue Devils needed a big play offensively, a turnover on defense, a secure tackle on a would-be punt returner, or even just someone to boot the ball to the goal line on the kickoff, Denkert was the guy.
“He’s our do-everything,” said Kenesaw head coach Craig Schnitzler. “We’ll truly miss him and our four seniors.
“Tyson is a difference maker. He can take over a game.”
Denkert’s game-changing ability was put on full display Nov. 22, when Kenesaw won the Class D-2 state title for the school’s first championship in any team sport.
The trophy-winning postseason run was incredibly meaningful to the community — a fact that Denkert knew before but did not fully comprehend just how much it meant until the Thanksgiving holiday.
“This break off of school for Thanksgiving, that really helped it set in,” said Denkert, who is this year’s Tribland Small School Player of the Year winner. “I got to see my family, and they really helped me understand what we just accomplished.
“After the game, our whole town went to the Railyard, and when our bus pulled up there and we went walking in there, they started chanting “Go Big Blue” and it was awesome.”
Everyone knows about Denkert’s offensive numbers — we’ll still talk about them later, anyway — however, not enough is said about his playmaking ability on defense. Denkert racked up 101 tackles and led the team with six interceptions.
“All of us take pride in defense,” Denkert said. “We didn’t like giving up the huge plays that we did give up in the playoffs. But that’s what I like about us, is we never really hung our heads; we stuck to it and looked for that next stop to get our offense back on the field.”
He also recovered three fumbles, forcing two of them. Perhaps none more memorable than in the state championship game when he stripped Sandhills/Thedford ball carrier Trae Hickman.
“I kind of just hooked my arm around the ball and just stripped it. It was a kind of in the moment deal, and it was pretty cool,” Denkert said.
“I’ll take that, thank you!”— @Tyson_Denkert10 (probably) pic.twitter.com/0rQDQYVZ21— TriblandSports (@TriblandSports) November 22, 2021
As a kickoff specialist, nearly half of Denkert’s kicks went into the end zone to force a touchback, a big advantage especially in 8-man football. The rest were right near the goal line, as he averaged 45.1 yards per kickoff. The Blue Devils’ “do-everything-guy” also was previously the team’s punter until Schnitzler felt the team needed him more so as one of the gunners on the outside.
On offense, Denkert has made a living on racking up yards and touchdowns. Earlier this year, he became the 56th player in the history of Nebraska high school football to eclipse 5,000 rushing yards in his career — he finished with 6,434 yards on 736 carries, averaging 8.7 yards per tote.
“I think we all knew where our power backs were on the offensive side in Trey and I,” Denkert said. “We’re both pretty good running backs and our line is great, so you put that together and it’s a good recipe for success.”
During the Blue Devils’ playoff run, Denkert set postseason records for most rushing yards (1,257), most touchdowns (31) and most points scored (192).
Of the 68 total touchdowns Denkert scored this season, two come to his mind as most memorable. The first was the 47-yard TD he rushed for on the third play of the state championship game, getting Kenesaw off on the right foot en route to its title victory. The second touchdown came from the same game; in the second quarter, Denkert turned a fourth-and-1 into a 50-yard score that put the Blue Devils up 24-8.
It was obvious all season long that Kenesaw wanted to go to Denkert in crunch time, and he excelled in those moments. When the spotlight was on Denkert, he came through. And when a player is involved in as many facets of the game as Denkert is, there are a lot of chances to shine.
“I like being in those moments and I feel like I’m a good person to be in them,” he said. “I really like working on other things — like working on kicks after practice — that’s fun for me.”
Denkert has not decided where he wants to go to college just yet, but he knows he wants to continue strapping on the helmet and pads wherever he goes.
When asked about the legacy he and the other seniors will leave at Kenesaw, it’s obvious that accomplishing a historic feat will summarize all that this group has done for the Blue Devils, but Denkert and the rest of the seniors know that the road to get there began long before this season.
“We’ve been pushing for that (championship) hard the last three years. Us seniors have worked hard for this,” he said. “Last year, we knew we had to get through BDS. They’re a really great ball club, and it showed with their championship. This year, we kind of knew we were the big dogs, and we wanted to prove it, ourselves.
“I think we can all tell from how our community reacted to us. Everyone’s just super proud of us, and I feel like we’re going to be talking about this game for years to come. Maybe forever.”