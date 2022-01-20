The Hastings swimming and diving teams are trending in the right direction as the season hits the home stretch.
Hastings’ roster was near full strength — for the first time in multiple weeks — when it dominated Thursday’s dual with Columbus; and with addition of more state qualifying times, the team has just one entity to thank for the string of success: Doug, the abacus.
What started as an inside joke has turned the dated device used for counting into a good luck charm for the team.
“Collectively, they have trouble when we’re doing repeat sets, they seem to miscount and can’t agree what number they’re on. So, coach (Michelle) Haase bought an abacus for them so they can keep track,” said head coach Charles Scribner. “The girls have really adopted it and it’s kind of become a mascot for them. They’ve named it Doug, and it’s kind of taken a life of its own.”
Doug was actively cheering on the Hastings swimmers Thursday at the 16th Street YMCA, where the girls team beat the Discoverers 124-54 and the boys won their dual 113-53. Hastings took gold in 11 of the 12 event in the girls dual, while the boys won first in nine events.
“We kind of dominated through numbers and by placing high. I’m very happy with how that fell for us,” the coach said. “They had still some really good swimmers swimming in all of the races, but we had numbers and we placed higher. It was a good confidence boost for both the boys and girls to win both sides of the meet like this.”
Abbey Fish (200-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke), Izzy Cerveny (100 butterfly, 200 individual medley), and Kaitlyn Mousel (50 free, 100 free) each won two races, while Abby Lauder added a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke, and Summer Parnell won the diving competition.
Jacob Haase took first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle. Andrew Heckman also won the 100 breaststroke, Robert Schmidt was first in the 100 backstroke, and Max Faris had the top finish in the 50 free. Evan Reiber won the boys diving competition.
Fish had already clinched automatic state-berth times in the 50 and the 100 freestyle races, despite not competing in the events on Thursday. Scribner said the dual provided an opportunity for the swimmers to get a mental break from the intense focus they put on the events they normally swim in.
“A dual meet like this, we kind of stayed away from our primary events for big meets; it allows them to have some no-pressure swims that they normally don’t compete in, and they can have some success in other events instead of hammering the same event over and over again,” he said. “It just gives them a break.”
The final race of the dual was the boys 400 freestyle relay. Hastings not only won the race, but it swam its fastest time of the season, finishing in 3 minutes, 37.78 seconds.
Hastings’ first-place time also gave the squad a secondary state qualifying time; in that race, Scribner said those secondary state qualifying times often hold throughout the season to become an automatic berth for the state meet. Needless to say, he and the rest of the team was very excited about the qualifying time.
“The boys got their secondary cut for the first time in that race; getting a secondary cut puts you in the top 32 in the state, and normally there aren’t 32 teams that make a secondary time,” Scribner said. “They put it on the line (Thursday) and they accomplished it. They’ve been trying for the last few meets.”
Hastings has four more competitions before the state meet, including a home double dual (Feb. 4) with McCook and North Platte and the GNAC meet, which will be held in Hastings on Feb. 11-12. With Hastings getting healthier and swimmers returning from illnesses, Scribner likes the direction his team is heading.
“The past two weeks we’ve had people out with illness here and there. Our meet here at home against Beatrice, we were pretty thin from people not feeling good or just staying away so they don’t spread whatever they could potentially have,” he said. “(Thursday), we had pretty much everybody back, so this is setting us up well for the last couple weeks.”
Girls results
200 medley relay — 1, Hastings 2:03.43; 2, Hastings B 2:21.69; 3, Columbus 2:33.01
200 freestyle — 1, Abbey Fish, H, 2:06.31; 2, Abby Lauder, H, 2:10.74; 3, Mavzuna Rozikov, C, 2:22.88
200 IM — 1, Izzy Cerveny, H, 2:33.59; 2, Andrew Heckman, H, 2:23.22; 3, Gavin Alexander, C, 2:24.55
50 free — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, H, 26.14; 2, Mary Faltys, C, 29.56; 3, Samantha Wilskowski, H, 29.63
Diving — 1, Summer Parnell, H, 123.05; 2, Morgan Stoeger, H, 108.90; 3, Steph Hernandez, H, 103.25
100 fly — 1, Izzy Cerveny, H, 1:11.16; 2, Lucy Fago, H, 1:17.77; 3, Mary Faltys, C, 1:19.24
100 free — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, H, 58.96; 2, Samantha Wilskowski, H, 1:08.06; 3, Gracie Walters, C, 1:09.22
500 free — 1, Lauren Thompson, H, 6:22.48; 2, Liz Svatora, C, 7:01.72; 3, Jaili Jackson, H, 7:35.42
200 free relay — 1, Hastings 1:45.01; 2, Columbus 1:57.93; 3, Hastings B 1:59.70
100 backstroke — 1, Abbey Fish, H, 1:06.30; 2, Alex Freshour, C, 1:11.37; 3, Mavzuna Rozikov, C, 1:15.37
100 breaststroke — 1, Abby Lauder, H, 1:18.56; 2, Lucy Fago, H, 1:29.10; 3, Kamryn Jaeger, C, 1:29.92
400 free relay — 1, Columbus 4:28.45; 2, Hastings 5:32.46
Boys results
200 medley relay — 1, Hastings 1:53.10; 2, Hastings B 2:11.32; 3, Columbus 2:17.36
200 freestyle — 1, Jonathan Reiff, C, 2:00.62; 2, Landon McReynolds 2:11.04; 3, Dominic Stutesman, H, 2:39.97
200 IM — 1, Jacob Haase, H, 2:17.95; 2, Andrew Heckman, H, 2:23.22; 3, Gavin Alexander, C, 2:24.55
50 free — 1, Max Faris, H, 24.63; 2, Matthew Lauder, H, 25.11; 3, Jaden Miller, C, 25.12
Diving — 1, Evan Reiber, H, 94.50
100 butterfly — 1, Jaden Miller, C, 1:00.40; 2, Gavin Alexander, C, 1:03.82; 3, Landon McReynolds, H, 1:06.38
100 free — 1, Jacob Haase, H, 52.86; 2, Matthew Lauder, H, 56.07; 3, Xander Urmacher, H, 58.05
500 free — 1, Jonathan Reiff, C, 5:26.62; 2, Chase Harper, H, 7:06.11; 3, Abie Martinez, H, 7:28.04
200 free relay — 1, Hastings 1:39.73; 2, Columbus 1:42.05; 3, Hastings B 1:51.27
100 backstroke — 1, Robert Schmidt, H, 1:09.71; 2, Conor Zobel-Stevens, C, 1:21.10; 3, Trenton Tockey, H, 1:26.04
100 breaststroke — 1, Andrew Heckman, H, 1:12.87; 2, Kyle Chen, C, 1:18.45
400 free relay — 1, Hastings 3:37.78; 2, Columbus 3:53.14; 3, Hastings 3:59.91