SHICKLEY — The Class D-1, Subdistrict 7 tournament in Shickley featured five teams before Monday night. It is now down to two.
McCool Junction won in five sets over Sandy Creek in the play-in game. With the win the Mustangs had to face top-seeded Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (24-5) in the semifinal.
The Eagles swept the Mustangs 25-11, 25-7, 25-5.
The Heartland Huskies then were knocked off by Deshler (20-11) in five sets. The Dragons won the first two sets 25-17, 25-11 but fell in sets three and four 20-25, 15-25 before winning set five 15-10.
The Dragons started slow offensively, but with some tough play on defense they took control of set one. The back row play was led by junior Tierra Schardt, who made several key digs.
“Defense is going to win points and the only way to get your offense going is to play defense, and that’s why we have Tierra in that libero position because we know she can get those digs and tips and everything else,” said Dragons head coach Audrey Parks. “I told the girls our block made its presence tonight and they did a great job and for us to continue to be successful we need to continue with that.”
Juniors Stormi Capek and Allie Vieselmeyer teamed up for three ace blocks late in the first set.
The Dragons found their rhythm on offense in set two, getting nine kills from junior Brooke Sasse and seven assists from senior Mallory Kleen.
“Mallory has had to take a big step this year going into a 5-1 and has done a good job of finding who’s hot and Brooke was on tonight and was being smart, hitting aggressively and taking care of the ball,” Parks said.
Kleen also had two ace serves to help lead the Dragons to a 25-11 set two win.
The Dragons struggled in sets three and four, and were completely out of sync.
“I think we lost focus and as one girl got down it was kind of a ripple effect,” said Parks. “Then we had some lack of communication and we made some errors at the end of those sets that hurt us.”
The Huskies jumped to an early 4-1 lead in the final set. But the Dragons went on a 9-3 run with a block from Vieselmeyer, freshman Molley Drohman and Payton Bauer to take a 10-7 lead.
The Dragons then outscored the Huskies 4-2 to win set five 15-10, advancing to Tuesday’s subdistrict final against the fifth-ranked Eagles.
“That last set showed how mentally strong they can be, we made some adjustments and the girls really responded and came together,” said Parks of her squad.
The Eagles made quick work of the Mustangs 25-11, 25-7, 25-5 in the nightcap.
In set one, senior Malory Dickson had three early kills and sophomore Hayley Sliva had a pair of ace serves. In the second set, the Eagles were up 7-5 and then scored 19 points while holding the Mustang to just two. Junior middle blocker Cloey Carlson made a statement at the end of the set with monster kill on an assist from senior Hannah Miller. Set three was all Eagles, who got two kills from senior JessaLynn Hudson, two from Dickson and two from Sliva.
Tuesday’s match is set for 7 p.m.