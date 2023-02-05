For the second time in three seasons, Shelton won the Twin Valley Conference girls basketball championship.
The Class D-2 No. 3 Bulldogs rode an early lead past Deshler to the finish line, winning 37-28 inside Hastings College's Lynn Farrell Arena.
For the second time in three seasons, Shelton won the Twin Valley Conference girls basketball championship.
The Class D-2 No. 3 Bulldogs rode an early lead past Deshler to the finish line, winning 37-28 inside Hastings College's Lynn Farrell Arena.
Shelton started off hot in the first quarter, hitting 7-of-13 shots for 14 quick points. Senior Emmilly Berglund opened a perfect 4-for-4 shooting with eight points and was the only player in double figures on either side.
Berglund added two more in the second quarter to help give the Bulldogs a 25-11 lead going into the half.
“The first half we just weren’t completely comfortable and we did a much better job in the second half,” said Deshler head coach Todd Voss.
“Really proud of our kids, they really fought hard in the second half. Obviously Shelton’s a really good team, (but) we never went away, and for us to come back and win the second half and give ourselves a chance to tighten it up down the stretch was good and I think it speaks well of our kids.”
Deshler's momentum peaked in the fourth quarter. The Dragons (13-6) saved their best for last, as they only missed one shot in the frame and clawed their way back into the game briefly.
Shelton (17-1) held off the charge, but the Dragons can take pride in holding the Bulldogs to their second-lowest offensive game of the season.
“I thought we lost our intensity a little in the second half," said Shelton coach Jeff Thober. "Our defense was not as sharp. I don’t know if we lost our legs or what.
Give credit to Deshler, they made a good game out of it and came back there at the end. We had a lot of mental errors, taking some bad shots at bad times, and we got some good shots to fall. It seems like we kind of go with our defense, so I thought our defense let up a little bit.”
Deshler was playing in its first conference final since 2014. The Dragons were led by eight points from Allie Vieselmeyer.
“This was a great TVC tournament for us," Voss said. "We played really well (on Friday), and I really liked our second half today. Those are all things that will serve us well as we finish up the regular season and head into the postseason.
"Really proud of our kids and the way we have been growing. I’m looking forward to what we can do the rest of the season.”
Deshler (13-6)..............6 5 8 9 — 28
Shelton (17-1)...........14 11 8 4 — 37
Deshler (28)
Allie Vieselmeyer 8, Jacilyne Peterson 5, Taylor Sieber 4, Mallory Kleen 3, Tierra Schardt 3, Brooke Sasse 3, Storms Capek 2
Shelton (37)
Emmilly Berglund 10, Dru Niemack 7, Mayte Meza 5, MaKenna Willis 5, Addison Burr 4, Sidney Gegg 4, Erin Gegg 2