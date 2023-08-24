w09-24-22BLUfbDES02.jpg
Deshler’s Cameron Harding is pulled down by Blue Hill’s Marcus Utecht during their game Sept. 23, 2022, in Blue Hill. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

DESHLER — Second-year head coach Damon McDonald expects his young and talented group of football players will improve after Deshler’s 1-7 season in 2022.

“We are young, but we have a year more of experience,” McDonald said. “Our strength and conditioning should help us be more competitive. We also have a couple of players returning from injury.”

