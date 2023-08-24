DESHLER — Second-year head coach Damon McDonald expects his young and talented group of football players will improve after Deshler’s 1-7 season in 2022.
“We are young, but we have a year more of experience,” McDonald said. “Our strength and conditioning should help us be more competitive. We also have a couple of players returning from injury.”
The Dragons will rely on Cameron Harding at quarterback.
Harding was the leading rusher for Deshler last year. He ran for 124 yards on 47 carries and caught nine passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.
Joining Harding in the backfield is junior running back Holden McDonald, who was the team’s second leading rusher last year with 84 yards on 24 carries.
The Dragons will have three sophomores who will come in and play this year.
Brendon Lemke will play running back and linebacker, Carson Seiber will play center and linebacker, and Hutch Vacek will play offensive tackle and defensive end.
Aug. — 25, at Giltner; Sept. — 1, vs. HTRS; 8, at Diller-Odell; 15, vs. Kenesaw; 22, vs Blue Hil; 29, at Silver Lake; Oct. — 6, at Axtell; 12, vs. Lawrence-Nelson