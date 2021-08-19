DESHLER — The Deshler volleyball team returns four starters from last year’s team that finished 9-13.
Three seniors and a sophomore will head the attack for the Dragons led by senior setter Brenna Dubbert, whose 109 kills are most among returners. Dubbert, who recorded 200 digs, dished out 283 assists last fall to a balanced cast.
Paiton Nash, a 5-foot-8 senior, pounded 107 kills in 2020 and tallied a team-best 29 blocks. Allie Vieselmeyer, at 5-foot-9 played in all 66 sets as a freshman and totaled 54 kills, 29 blocks, and six aces. Makinna Peterson, scored 17 blocks and 14 kills during her junior campaign.
“We have quite a bit of experience coming back this year, which makes it exciting,” said head coach Audrey Parks. “We may not have a lot of height, but we know that if we are disciplined in our defense then we will see success this upcoming season.”
Also expected to contribute for the Dragons in 2021 are sophomores Stormi Capek, Brooke Sasse, and Tierra Schardt; and junior Taylor Sieber.
Schardt, who only saw time in nine sets last year, will likely don the libero jersey.
Sieber and Sasse are middles, while Capek will hit on the outside. Between the three hitters were just 14 kills last season but that number is expected to jump substantially.
2021 schedule
Sept. 7 at McCool Junction; Sept. 16 at Kenesaw tri; Sept. 21 Red Cloud; Sept. 28 Heartland Lutheran; Oct. 5 at Sandy Creek; Oct. 7 Meridian, Friend; Oct. 12 at Franklin tri; Oct. 14 at Blue Hill tri; Oct. 22 Wilcox-Hildreth