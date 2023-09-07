NELSON — After a first set thriller, the Deshler Dragons took care of business the rest of the way Thursday night to sweep Lawrence-Nelson 27-25, 25-17, 25-10.
“We had great intensity tonight and stayed mentally engaged — and we were really consistent,” said Deshler coach Quinten Loontjer. “We’ve really been honing in on being consistent all three sets and not to have those lulls where we let teams come back. We gave up a few serving runs in the first set, but I was really pleased how they responded and didn’t let it happen again.”
The Dragons took control early in set one, getting three kills from junior Jacilyne Peterson along with a pair from sophomore Payton Bauer to build a 9-4 lead.
The Dragons also had three ace serves in the early going from senior Abbi Tuma, Bauer and senior Tierra Schardt.
With a 17-11 lead, the Raiders scored four straight to tighten the gap. A block from senior Claire Himmelberg and junior Kara Menke tied the game at 22-apiece.
It took back-to-back kills by senior Brooke Sasse and a final one by Bauer to decide the winner of set one.
“The first set win was huge," Loontjer said. "I don’t know how we would have responded had we not won that, but they fought for it even though we let them back in. We finished strong and got the win, which just set the tone for the rest of the night.”
That it did, as the Dragons built a 15-9 lead in the next set, getting early kills from seniors Allie Vieselmeyer and Stormi Capek.
The Dragons ended the set on a kill by Sasse and a block from the duo of Peterson and Sasse.
Deshler continued to dominate in set three, getting a block from Capek and Bauer and an ace from Peterson.
Menke continued to swing hard, tallying three early kills for the Raiders.
With a 12-8 lead, the the Dragons went to town at the net getting a pair of blocks from Peterson as well as blocks from Sasse and Capek.
On assist No. 29 of the night, sophomore setter Molley Drohman connected with Peterson to close out the match.
Lawrence-Nelson coach Curt Bolte said the match showed some of the things the Raiders need to work on as the season goes along.
“We can serve. We can hit. W can play defense. But our attacking errors and serve receive hurts us,” Bolte said. “We didn’t serve very hard tonight and they got into their offense pretty easy. I know we can play better and have we just need to learn from tonight and keep working.”