NELSON — After a first set thriller, the Deshler Dragons took care of business the rest of the way Thursday night to sweep Lawrence-Nelson 27-25, 25-17, 25-10.

“We had great intensity tonight and stayed mentally engaged — and we were really consistent,” said Deshler coach Quinten Loontjer. “We’ve really been honing in on being consistent all three sets and not to have those lulls where we let teams come back. We gave up a few serving runs in the first set, but I was really pleased how they responded and didn’t let it happen again.”

