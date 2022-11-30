With a young group this season, the Deshler Dragons boys basketball team is still willing to compete and move on from the 2021-22 season that saw them finish 4-20.

With senior leader and first team All-Tribland guard Gavin Nash leading the charge for the Dragons, Deshler will need to have the younger players step up and fill the missing pieces from last year’s team.

