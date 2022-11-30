With a young group this season, the Deshler Dragons boys basketball team is still willing to compete and move on from the 2021-22 season that saw them finish 4-20.
With senior leader and first team All-Tribland guard Gavin Nash leading the charge for the Dragons, Deshler will need to have the younger players step up and fill the missing pieces from last year’s team.
Nash a 6-foot-2 senior, averaged 17 points last season.
The next closest scorer was Cameron Harding at 5.5 points per game as a sophomore last year. Brent Buescher added 2.3 points and 2.5 rebounds to the stat sheet.
“We will still be young, but I expect to see some growth from our sophomores who had to give us big minutes last year,” said Deshler head coach Josh Nash. “We have a large group of freshman again who may have a chance to contribute also.”
The Dragons have five freshman coming into the program: Carson Sieber, Hutch Vacek, Easton Nash, Kaden Kleen and Brenden Lemke.
“Overall, I expect to be more competitive; however, we will have to overcome some inexperience again this season,” Nash said. “I am looking forward to seeing who steps up to give us some balance with Gavin, especially on the offensive end of the floor.”