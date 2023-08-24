Just when Cole Poppen was getting used to his role, the Hastings College head men’s soccer coach feels like he’s brand new again.
Poppen recently kicked off his third season leading the Broncos; his second not as the graduate assistant who was thrust into the position last minute in 2021.
And oh, how things have changed for the Des Moines, Iowa, native and former Drake Bulldog.
The Broncos are set to experience almost a full “reload” this fall, with a substantial amount of new players — both freshmen and transfers — to pair with just a few returners who helped clinch the program’s first conference title since 2018, and its 21st overall.
“We have a lot of challenges in our way given how new our team is, but these boys came here to win and knew what they were getting into when I recruited them,” said Poppen, whose team finished 16-2-2 with an appearance in the second round of the NAIA national tournament in 2022.
“I’m happy about the potential, I’m happy with how strong the conference is and I’m happy to see what challenges await us this year. I’m really happy about it.”
One challenge is obvious: staying atop the GPAC after peaking for the first time in five seasons.
As is almost customary in preseason polls, the preseason No. 22 Broncos, like most champions historically, were picked to repeat.
While far from a program first, it was a first under Poppen.
Is that pressure?
“Certainly,” Poppen said with a smile before pulling back to quote former United States women’s national team coach, Jill Ellis.
“The summit has thin air and you’re not supposed to hang out around there,” Poppen paraphrased. “You take your pictures, have your view, then keep climbing, usually down.
“We’re just going to find a new mountain to climb. We enjoyed what it was like to be on top last year, and could have won the conference tournament as well, but I don’t think anybody feels that pressure in an ignorance-is-bliss kind of way.”
The Broncos have always worn a target in the GPAC. That’ll happen when you win 19 consecutive conference crowns. The streak ended in 2019, yet the team still advanced to the national final that season.
Poppen expects last year’s conference tournament champion, Concordia, to be a top competitor, with a possible surprise being Briar Cliff (picked sixth to start).
“I think the top five is going to be better than last year’s top five,” Poppen said.
For Hastings to again be in the mix, it’s going to need to replace a group of departures who accounted for 54 of the team’s 60 goals last season.
Sandro Rubio is tops among returners with his three goals in 2022. Heitor Moreira scored twice and Ruben Bande once last season.
Poppen, though, likes the Broncos’ chances offensively.
“I think we’ve got a lot of strength in our attacking presence. That’s where we reloaded. I’d like to get them more isolated 1v1 moments, particularly on the wings,” he said.
“We want to control possession as much as we can. I also want to play a more fun game where there’s an element of unpredictability.”
During Poppen’s first two seasons as the helm, he was mostly managing players remaining from his former boss Tim Bohnenkamp, who resigned in 2021.
Now, the roster is almost entirely Poppen’s. To do with what he pleases as far as style of play.
“I think my first year we were playing a diet version of (Tim’s) preferred style of play. More so out of necessity for myself. I didn’t believe in my knowledge of the game fully at the time,” Poppen said.
“My second year we went from like a Diet Coke to a Dr. Pepper. Still kind of the same flavor of it, but I again wasn’t sure. It was very midfield based.
“This year if you asked, we’re playing more like Sprite. Still under the Coca Cola company, but it is tasting a bit different, it is looking a bit different and this year for sure is the most different than the last two or three years.”
Hastings opens its season Aug. 20 in Omaha against Clarke, then travels to Grand View a week later. The non-conference slate runs through Sept. 13 before GPAC play begins Sept. 16 at home against Dakota Wesleyan.