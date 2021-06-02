There’s a school of thought in sport that suggests it is not whether you win or lose but how you play the game that counts.
And after watching his team handily defeat visiting Lexington, 11-4, Wednesday night at Duncan Field, Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs head coach Blake Marquardt was in no position to dispute said opinion.
On the surface, there was a lot to like about the end result from a Hastings point of view. Eleven runs, nine hits, and a come-from-behind component that saw the Chiefs score seven runs in the final three frames to all but ensure the final outcome.
But it was the team’s missed opportunities at the plate — exemplified by 16 runners left on base — that soured the sweet taste of victory for the first-year Chiefs skipper.
“It was a disappointing night,” Marquardt said. “I just didn’t think we could execute mentally and physically. I felt like we were going through the motions.I don’t think we brought the energy I know this team can bring. Yeah we scored every inning, but I feel like we can play better baseball than what we showed tonight.
“We’ve got to find ways to capitalize, breaking through innings with a big hit. There were a few innings where we could have scratched four or five runs instead of two. We need to find ways to have more quality at bats.”
Following a shaky start, right-hander Justin Musgrave settled in to give Hastings five innings on the hill before turning the ball over to Gabe Conant, who fanned four over two scoreless innings to lock down the win for Hastings.
“Musgrave held us in the game,” Marquardt said. “It was not his best outing tonight, but again, he’s such a competitor that he stayed with it and hung in there as long as he could and gave us five innings. Then Gabe came in and did exactly what we needed him to do: Put two zeroes up on the board.”
Aided by five hit batsmen and seven Lexington errors, the Chiefs’ offense put enough balls in play to enable Lexington to beat itself, but little more. Huyser topped Chief hitters with three hits and Miller added two for the winners, with Conant and Trayton Newman delivering the power blows with a double and triple, respectively.
With a day off Thursday, the Chiefs will be hard at work in the morning at Duncan Field looking to rekindle the spark Marquardt felt was missing in Wednesday’s win.
Hastings takes to the road to compete in the Millard West tournament Friday through Sunday in Millard. The Chiefs take on Papillion La Vista South on Friday.
LEX (2-7)...........130 000 0 — 4 6 7
FPB (4-2).........121 133 x — 11 9 2
W — Justin Musgrave. L — Greg Treffer.
2B — H, Gabe Conant.
3B — H, Trayton Newman. L, Jase Carpenter.