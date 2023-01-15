DONIPHAN — Kaedan Detamore had a quiet first half. Just two free throws to his credit.
But that changed in a big way right after halftime.
The Cardinals’ junior guard caught fire and helped spark Class C-2 No. 2 Doniphan-Trumbull to a 47-35 win over Adams Central on Saturday.
Following the 15-all halftime break, Detamore scored the Cardinals’ first eight points for a lead D-T wouldn’t give up.
“For Kaedan to come out in the third quarter and score the first eight by himself, I'm so proud of that kid,” said D-T coach Kelan Buhr.
Detamore’s explosive third quarter included two 3s and a fast-break layup. He closed the game by riddling the Patriots for 17 points, figuring in three long bombs.
“Our stats had (Detamore) making three 3s on the year,” AC coach Zac Foster said. “He hit three today. We kind of dared him to step up and he did a really good job.”
D-T cut loose in the third quarter for a 13-2 scoring barrage and an 11-point cushion.
AC twice cut D-T’s lead to two possessions early in the fourth quarter. But down the stretch, the Cardinals (15-0) led by as many as 15 points.
Adams Central (6-7) now rides a wave of five straight losses.
“I was proud of our effort. We played a very, very good team,” Foster said. “We had chances to win it. We cut it to six in the fourth quarter. They made that one big run in the third quarter that separated them out.”
Adams Central’s zone defense kept the Cardinals’ offense slightly out of sync.
D-T scoring leader Jack Poppe stayed relatively benign in the first half with seven points. But he registered 11 second-half points to finish with 18.
“In the first half (Adam Central’s) 1-3-1 gave us trouble,” Buhr said. “I think our team settled in the second half. The first half we were definitely out of sorts. I give credit to Adams Central for what they were doing defensively.”
Both teams played in-your-face defense from start to finish. Ball hawking, boxing out for rebounds and diving for loose balls became a norm in Saturday’s contest involving these two rivals, just 15 miles apart.
The defenses forced many of the game’s turnovers. Adams Central committed 21 miscues. The Cardinals got whistled 15 times.
“If you turn the ball over 21 times you are not going to beat somebody like this,” Foster said.
Dylan Janzen and Jayden Teichmeier scored eight points each to lead AC’s offense.
D-T’s Jaden Williams earned seven points in his first game back from an injury.
“I thought he did a nice job of coming in and being a spark that we needed. We are very glad to have Jaden back in our lineup,” Buhr said.
D-T (15-0)..............10 5 16 16 — 47
AC (5-7)..................5 10 7 13 — 35
Doniphan-Trumbull (47)
Jack Poppe 18, Kaeden Detamore 17, Ty Bennett 3, Jaden Williams 7, Parker Volk 2.
Adams Central (35)
Sam Dierks 4, Tate McIntyre 3, Decker Shestak 5, Dylan Janzen 8, Jayden Teichmeier 8, Jack Shugroue 7.
Girls: Adams Central 56, Doniphan-Trumbull 11
Supported by a strong defensive effort, the unbeaten Patriots opened a 10-0 lead that became a 45-point chasm.
AC’s defense throttled the Cardinals, who scored just two points in the second half. The Class C-1 No. 2 Patriots registered 25 steals while running their season record to 13-0.
D-T’s final points came with 2:20 left in the third quarter when Charlee Richter hit a 10-foot jumper. By then, AC owned a 27-point bulge.
“Our girls did a nice job of getting into passing lanes early in that first half,” AC coach Evan Smith said about his squad’s defensive performance.
“Then our 1-3-1 in the second half did a good job. That led to easy transition buckets for us. We got to the free throw line on some of those. It just created energy for us offensively.”
Nine Patriots got into the scoring column, led by Kylie Lancaster’s 11 points. Linsie Lancaster produced 10 points.
The second quarter saw AC pull away for good with a 12-2 scoring explosion. The Patriots constructed a 10-0 run early in the third quarter.
AC rang up 14 points in each quarter. Megyn Scott scored all seven of her points in the second half. Lauryn Scott reeled off all her seven points prior to halftime.
Rachel Goodon uncorked nine points. She led her team in made field goals with four.
Richter scored nine points for D-T. Teammate Hannah Greathouse chipped in with two points.
AC (13-0)...............14 14 14 14 — 56
D-T (6-7).......................4 5 2 0 — 11
Adams Central (56)
Kadi Kimberly 6, Gracie Weichman 2, Briley Nienhueser 2, Megyn Scott 7, Kylie Lancaster 11, Lauryn Scott 7, Rachel Goddon 9, Linsie Lancaster 10, Isabel Dejong 2.
Doniphan-Trumbull (11)
Charlee Richter 9, Hannah Greathouse 2.