SUPERIOR — Jessica Diehl spent the last three years coaching her alma mater, Blue Hill.
Now Diehl (Lovejoy) takes the role at Superior, about 42 miles from where she was part of a runner-up finish as a player and a championship as an assistant.
Her husband, Andrew, is helping coach the Wildcat football team, as well.
Diehl is the second new coach at Superior in as many years after the school relieved Kelsea Blevins of her duties following a state championship and three subsequent trips to Lincoln. Randall Loch lasted one season after Blevins.
“This whole experience really excites me. It’s a welcomed challenge and these girls have been nothing short of great to coach,” Diehl said. “They have such an incredible mindset and are very determined about what they want to be able to accomplish.”
Superior finished the 2021 season with a 24-10 mark and at a fifth straight state tournament, losing in a Class C-2 semifinal to Sutton last November.
The Wildcats return nine players with varsity experience, including five starters. They’ll have to fill the void of Shayla Meyer, who is now playing at Ole Miss.
“We do have a bunch of upperclassmen this year. They have played in big matches and know what it takes to win them. They are very knowledgeable about the game and are willing to try different things,” said Diehl. “We have a pretty big freshman class with seven and I am very grateful that they are coming in to high school with a great foundation of skills and knowledge.”
Leading the way are seniors Ella Gardner and Atlee Kobza, who are three year starters and fellow senior Brooklynn Grabast, who has started for the last two seasons. Other returning starters are juniors Madison Heusinkvelt and Teegan Duncan.
Gardner returns to the setter position with 1,029 career assists, 313 career digs and 51 ace serves. Kobza, who has tallied 494 career digs and 838 career serve receptions, returns as libero for the Wildcats.
Also expected to compete at the varsity level this season are senior Sadie Rempel, juniors Cayce Barry and Lilly Edwards, sophomores Halle Bargen and Faith Butler, and freshman Ariana Heusinkvelt.
“We have been talking about playing our game, creating our own identity and making our own road to success,” said Diehl. “I’ve been impressed with the perseverance that these girls have, they are just stubborn enough to want to prove themselves and it’s great to see that competitiveness come out on a daily basis.”