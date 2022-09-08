Hastings High’s tennis dual Tuesday had a different look to it.
First-year coach Mark Gueswell and Lincoln High’s Steve Ward agreed to a format featuring two varsity singles and doubles matches that were best of three sets.
Hastings took one of the four matches. The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team in Jackson Graves and Ben Hafer defeated Lincoln High’s Carlos Wals de La Cure and Andrew Buss 6-4, 6-2.
HHS No. 2 doubles team of Alex Hafer and Ethan Zimmerman fell to Lincoln’s Cole Christophersen and Harry Dunder 7-6, 6-2.
The Links swept the singles competition. The Links’ No.1 Glenn McChristian defeated HHS’ Parker Ablott 6-1, 6-2 and the Links’ Zayn Parks def. Hastings’ Jacob Staurd-Gjsedl 6-4, 7-5.
“I didn’t think we played too bad. We had some great close matches. I think the hard part for us is that we cannot close out matches and we are starting to let up at certain moments of the match,” said Gueswell. “We are making the errors and not making them at least earn the win.”
When Gueswell took over the head coaching job, he vowed to install a new culture.
“The goal has been culture from the beginning,” he said. “I truly believe that a good team will have a good culture. It’s about the culture, who these players are going to be.
“Tennis exposes your heart. It’s very sinful every once in awhile but the culture is what is hopefully hold this team together and lead us toward the right direction.”
