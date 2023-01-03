KEARNEY — Ryan Held's Twitter profile is stamped with what he says will define his new football program.
The new head coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, who was announced on Dec. 20, 2022 and officially introduced at a press conference conducted Tuesday inside the Health and Sports Center, wants his players to be "disciplined, detailed and tough."
Or, #DDT on social media.
"That's what I want this program and our culture to be about," Held said.
To Held, discipline is something as simple as sitting in the front row of the classroom. Being attentive five minutes before the professor begins discussion. No phones, no distractions.
"That's where you learn the best," Held said.
Detailed means dedication to little things that affect the bigger picture.
"If we ask a receiver to be on top of the numbers and it's a 10-yard route, it's not at the bottom of the numbers and it's not at 8 (yards)," Held said.
Toughness relates to both physical and mental.
"Softness cannot exist," Held said. "We've got to be mentally tough and in this league, if you're not physically tough you have no shot."
One principle Held left out of his hashtag? Complacency.
"It can't exist," he said.
On the whole, that applies to the current state of the UNK program, which experienced a steep learning curve in its jump from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference to the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
The Lopers were 15-59 in their first seven seasons (2012-2018) in the MIAA. Over the last three full seasons plus two games during their COVID-shortened 2020, they are 27-11 with a bowl game win and playoff appearance.
"This is the first job that I haven't taken over at 0-11 or 1-10," he said. "The rise to the top is hard. Staying there is even harder."
Held said the foundation has been laid by his predecessor, Josh Lynn, who left UNK for West Texas A&M, but it doesn't mean guaranteed success in the future.
A positive sign on that front, Held said, was a voluntary team workout Tuesday morning. The snow and ice didn't deter participants.
But there's plenty left to be done. They keys to the program have only just been handed over. Held just found a house on Monday to live in and move his family into sometime this spring.
In eight months, he expects to have a football team capable of winning championships, starting in the "gauntlet" MIAA.
It's not a rebuild. It's a retain.
"The challenge is this: You had recent success with one staff, right? Now you have another staff coming in," Held said. "We've got to earn their trust, No. 1. You can't ask them to do anything until you earn their trust.
"Once we establish that, we can move forward one day at a time."