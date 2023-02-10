GRAND ISLAND — The first day of district wrestling competition is in the books, and the Hastings wrestling team is in position to send the majority of its team to Omaha for next week's state tournament. 

The Tigers have 13 of their 14 wrestlers still alive in the Class B, District 3 tournament, which is being held at Northwest. And of those 13, eight have yet to lose a match in the tournament, pulling within one more win of a clinched spot in the state tournament. 

