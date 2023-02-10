GRAND ISLAND — The first day of district wrestling competition is in the books, and the Hastings wrestling team is in position to send the majority of its team to Omaha for next week's state tournament.
The Tigers have 13 of their 14 wrestlers still alive in the Class B, District 3 tournament, which is being held at Northwest. And of those 13, eight have yet to lose a match in the tournament, pulling within one more win of a clinched spot in the state tournament.
HHS' 120-pounder Braiden Kort, Tucker Adams (126), Jaden Meyer (145), Elijah Johnson (152), and Landon Weidner (160) all won two matches on Friday to advance to Saturday's semifinals. Emmet Kelley (106), Zane Thomsen (113), and Cameron Brumbaugh (132) each won the only match they had during the first day of tourney action.
Last year, Hastings qualified nine wrestlers for the state tournament, and the reigning runner-ups would like to take at least that many back to Omaha to help them accomplish the high goals and expectations they have for the squad. All five of the Tigers' returning medalists — Weidner (first place), Kort (second), Brumbaugh (fourth), Johnson (fifth), and Adams (sixth) — are all unbeaten in the tourney.
B-3 action picks back up on Saturday. The 10 Tigers in the semifinals will have two chances to win one more match to clinch a state tournament berth — either in the semifinals or the consolation finals, which is also known as the heartbreak round. Hastings is currently second in the team race, behind only Cozad.
In the same district tournament, Adams Central still has two wrestlers remaining, both in the consolation rounds. AC's 106-pounder Jaeden Forbes lost his only match on Friday in the quarterfinals, while Matthew Mousel (126) lost in the quarters but won his first round of consolation matches to finish the day 1-1.
B-4 district
OGALLALA — Minden sits in fifth place as a team after the first day of district competition. Ten Whippets are still alive in the tournament, while six Minden grapplers will find themselves in the semifinals when Saturday's action begins.
Cade Harsin (120), Koltdyn Heath (126), Robert Nelson (132), Orrin Kuehn (138), Braxton Janda (182) and Daulton Kuehn all remained unbeaten after Friday's action, moving within one win of the state tournament.
C-1 district
ALBION — Fillmore Central will go into day two of the C-1 district with a one-point lead for first place. The Panthers have 10 wrestlers still competing in the tournament, including seven semifinalists.
Returning state champion Alex Schademann kept his perfect record in tact, improving to 49-0, while Travis Meyer (126), Dylan Gewecke (132), Aiden Hinrichs (145), Treven Stassines (160), Jackson Turner (182), and Markey Hinrichs (285) all advanced to Saturday without a loss. They need just one win in the next two matches — the semifinals or the consolation semifinals — to punch their tickets to the state tournament.
C-2 district
NORFOLK — Hayden Neeman, Superior's 132-pounder, and Kyler Boyles (160) are Superior's only two wrestlers in the semifinals after Friday's district action; but the Wildcats still have three others alive in the tournament.
Boyles pinned both of his opponents on Friday, while Neeman recorded a tech fall in his only match of the day.
C-3 district
CENTRAL CITY — Doniphan-Trumbull leads a trio of Tribland teams at the C-3 district tournament in Central City. The Cardinals are ninth in the team race and have five wrestlers competing on Saturday. D-T 126-pounder Zachary Burkey, Chase Groff (132), Zayden Delgado (138), and Tycen Breckner (195) are all in the semifinals.
South Central is also competing in the district, and the Red Raiders advanced two of its four wrestlers to the semifinals. Connor Rempe (120) and Rowan Jarosik (126) each won every match they wrestled in on Friday, with Rempe notching a pair of pins and Jarosik recording a 15-0 tech fall.
St. Cecilia also has two wrestlers remaining in the tournament, both in the consolation rounds. Griffin Klein, STC's 132-pounder, and 195-pounder Thomas Thomas will both battle through the wrestlebacks for a state tournament berth.
C-4 district
MITCHELL — Red Cloud/Blue Hill ventured to Mitchell for its Class C, District 4 tournament on Friday, and the Warcats will go into Saturday with six of its eight wrestlers still alive in the tournament.
Carter Auten (126) notched a pin in his only match of the day, while Brooks Armstrong went 2-0 on the day, with a pin and a 4-3 decision. The two advanced to Saturday's semifinal action and are one win away from clinching a spot in the state tournament.
D-1 district
PENDER — Wilcox-Hildreth will be sending five of its wrestlers on to Saturday's action of the D-1 district meet, with two of those grapplers competing in the semifinals.
Graiden Ritner (132) and Gavin Patterson (106) will both be going into Saturday just one win away from qualifying for the state tournament in Omaha. Ritner recorded a pin and a tech fall on Friday, while Patterson advanced via 4-3 decision.
D-2 district
OXFORD — The Kenesaw wrestling team will go into Saturday's second day of competition with only two wrestlers still alive in the tourney, but both are in the semifinals for their respective weight classes.
Nick Kuehn, the Blue Devils' 132-pounder who boast a record of 45-0, recorded two wins on Friday — a pin in 1 minute, 5 seconds, and an 18-3 tech fall. Hunter Fredrickson earned a pin in his only match of the 182-pound bracket.
D-3 district
HEBRON — Thayer Central finished day one of the D-3 district in sixth place as a team. The Titans have five semifinalists and eight total wrestlers still competing in the tournament. Colter Sinn (106) earned a major decision to advance to the semifinals, Triston Wells notched a pin in 41 seconds in his only match of the day, and Gunner Mumford recorded two pins — both in under a minute — to pull within one win of the state tournament. Cameron Schulte (182) moved on to the semis with a pin, while Cole Vordestrasse (195) also had two pins on Friday.
Franklin's Grant Haussermann (120), Kyler Carraher (126), and Keller Twohig (132) are all set to wrestle in Saturday's semifinals. The Flyers have three more grapplers still alive in the tournament.
There are three wrestlers from Sutton still alive in the tourney, including Korey Poppe. The Mustangs' 106-pounder ended Friday with two pins on the day and needs just one more to qualify for the state meet.
Harvard's Brett Dillman is the only Cardinal remaining in the tournament. The 195-pounder lost his quarterfinal match — the only bout he had on Friday — via pin.