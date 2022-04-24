In a span of four games this weekend, Doane outscored Hastings College 67-17.
The Tigers scored 40 runs in their two wins Sunday at Duncan Field. They won 25-0 and 15-2.
"(Doane) hit the ball very well that's for sure. From a pitcher's perspective, throwing off speed for strikes (would have been key) and we can't do that so they eliminated that and waited for a fastball," said HC head coach Joel Schipper.
"I don't know if I had been a part of a 40-run game in 14 innings before so it was a very tough day for sure."
The sweep gave Doane (33-8, 22-2) the Great Plains Athletic Conference title.
Doane lit up the HC pitchers. The Tigers offense jumped on starting pitcher Gates Johnson in game one.
After starting out with a 1-0 lead, the visitors opened up the game in the second. The Tigers scored eight runs off three hits, three walks, a hit-by-pitch and an error.
The wound continued to get worse in the third as Doane added eight more runs before plating two in the fourth, five in the fifth and one more in the seventh.
"We couldn't get the lead off guy in the inning," Schipper said. "We really struggled deep in the counts and just challenging guys and being competitive. There were a lot of non-competitive pitches where hitters didn't have to think about. Just the whole staff (Sunday) wasn't a good showing."
The Broncos (6-34, 2-22) committed seven errors in game one.
"Just a little communication piece. It has been a little bit disappointing at times. It just takes a little bit of pre-pitch communication and that is something that we need to get better at and move forward," said Schipper.
Game two was the same song but different verse for Doane, as the Tigers jumped out to a 2-1 lead after an inning.
Then Doane showed its teeth once again, scoring three runs in the second, one in the third, and four in the fourth.
Lukas White's home run over the right field scoreboard highlighted the fourth-inning fest.
Doane added two more in the fifth and three in the seventh to reach the final tally.
"It definitely wasn't the greatest way for our seniors to leave Duncan Field. Obviously a little bit of a sour taste in our mouths," Schipper said. "I told the guys remember this feeling because it sucks not being able to play in the postseason because in the postseason anything can happen so it's a bad feeling. It's been a humbling season for myself and I'm sure a lot of guys on the team."
As youth will be huge for next season, the youth on this year's team had a good outing at the plate as freshman leadoff hitter Thomas Hartman had four base hits in the two games.
"Thomas is a stud. Obviously we called on him late in the season. We put him into a spot where he isn't as comfortable because he came in as a shortstop, but he's just an athletic kid and he has been a great teammate to his guys all year," said Schipper. "He has made most of his opportunities all year and has been a star on the base paths and he has added a little bit of speed for us and just a positive guy, so we are excited that we have him for a few more years."
Game one
Doane...............................188 250 1— 25 21 0
Hastings..............................000 000 0 — 0 7 7
WP — Jordan Wisner. LP — Gates Johnson.
2B — D, Joe Osborn, Jack Tillman 2, Justin Nevells.
3B — D, Andy Theiler, Nevells.
Game two
Doane (32-8, 21-2).............231 420 3— 15 11 1
Hastings (6-33, 2-21)...........101 000 0 — 2 4 1
WP — Travis Cowan. LP — James Velasquez.
2B — D, Nevells, Amick. H, Thomas Hartman, Kasey Ohnoutka.
3B — D, Theiler 2, Nate Mensik.
HR — D, Luka White.