CRETE — Mak Hatcliff led five Doane players in double figures to lift the Tigers past Hastings College 94-59 Wednesday night inside the Haddix Center.
Hatcliff, the reigning Great Plains Athletic Conference scoring leader, posted 26 points on 11-for-20 shooting and also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to keep Doane (4-0) undefeated on the season. Macy Holtz added 21 points.
The Broncos (2-2) lost their second straight game following a 2-0 start to the year. Alyssa Baker led the team with 11 points off the bench and starter Mariyah Avila joined her in double figures with 10 points.
Doane’s aggressive defense and transition caused problems for the Broncos despite their efforts to minimize the scrambling of matching up.
“We just really struggled getting back,” said HC coach Jina Douglas, whose team committed 25 turnovers. “We knew this going in. We’re a young team and sometimes young teams struggle in transition, so we had switched from transition into zone defense to just getting to a spot. And we couldn’t even get do that.”
After trailing Hastings at the end of the first quarter, Doane rattled off 32 points on 70% shooting in the second frame to pull well ahead by half. Hatcliff had 21 points in the first 20 minutes.
“We just got more aggressive defensively and got some easy steals and layups to try and get us going,” said Doane coach Ryan Baumgartner.
The Broncos were only able to shrink the Tiger lead to 14 in the second half with an 8-0 run that began the fourth quarter.
Baker and Katharine Hamburger both hit 3-pointers and Kiernan Paulk scored a layup on a turnover to force a Doane timeout.
The Tigers promptly responded with a triple by Holtz to start a 13-5 run to put the game away.
Adams Central grad Libby Trausch made the most of her eight minutes of playing time and scored 11 points, including the final eight for the Tigers.
Rylie Rice of Grand Island Central Catholic and later Northwest added 14 points for Doane, which hosts No. 25 Northwestern Saturday followed by No. 12 Morningside next week.
Hastings College, which is still configuring lineups as it deals with various injuries, welcomes Mount Marty to Lynn Farrell Arena on Saturday.
HC (2-2, 0-1)…..17 12 10 20 — 59
Doane (4-0, 2-0).14 32 15 33 — 94
Mariyah Avila 4-11 1-2 10, Olivia Kugler 3-7 0-0 8, Katharine Hamburger 2-5 0-0 5, Kiernan Paulk 1-4 2-2 4, Kendell Sawinsky 1-1 0-0 2, Alyssa Baker 3-8 4-4 11, Sarah Treffer 0-1 1-2 1, Sydney Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Carley Leners 3-12 0-0 7, Allie Bauer 4-7 0-2 9, Hattie Sheets 0-0 0-0 0, Dawson Knode 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 22-57 8-12 59
Macy Holtz 8-17 4-4 21, Kali Staples 1-3 2-2 5, Olivia Nall 2-6 0-0 4, Mak Hatcliff 11-20 4-5 26, Megan Chambers 5-6 3-5 13, Ava Kuhl 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Luben 0-0 0-0 0, Boston Boucher 0-4 0-0 0, Libby Trausch 4-5 0-0 11, Kate Jansky 0-0 0-0 0, Rylie Rice 3-7 5-6 14. Totals: 34-68 18-22 94
Three-point goals—HC 7-26 (Avila 1-6, Kugler 2-5, Hamburger 1-1, Paul 0-1, Baker 1-4, Treffer 0-1, Leners 1-5, Bauer 1-3); D 8-18 (Holtz 1-3, Staples 1-3, All 0-1, Hatcliff 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Trausch 3-3, Rice 3-6). Rebounds—HC 33 (Leners 7); D 38 (Hatcliff 8). Steals—HC 10 (Kugler 3); D 16 (Hatcliff 6).