CRETE — Mak Hatcliff led five Doane players in double figures to lift the Tigers past Hastings College 94-59 Wednesday night inside the Haddix Center.

Hatcliff, the reigning Great Plains Athletic Conference scoring leader, posted 26 points on 11-for-20 shooting and also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to keep Doane (4-0) undefeated on the season. Macy Holtz added 21 points.

