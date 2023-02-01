NU Rhule bowl sign.jpg
Buy Now

Matt Rhule speaks to fans and media members at a press conference inside the Hawks Championship Center Nov. 28 in Lincoln.

 Doug Carroll/Tribune

LINCOLN — When the 2023 recruiting class is in the books, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule will have turned over nearly half the roster heading into his first spring at the helm.

On national signing day Wednesday, Nebraska announced the signing of seven high school players.

0
0
0
0
0