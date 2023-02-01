LINCOLN — When the 2023 recruiting class is in the books, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule will have turned over nearly half the roster heading into his first spring at the helm.
On national signing day Wednesday, Nebraska announced the signing of seven high school players.
The Feb. 1 signing day isn’t as big as it used to be, now with the December signing period having come and gone. In addition to the high schoolers signed, 11 transfer players are in Lincoln as well going to work ahead of spring ball starting in March.
For the second-consecutive season Nebraska used the transfer portal extensively in an attempt to jumpstart the program.
Rhule said during a news conference on Wednesday that the long-term success of the program will depend on developing high school athletes.
“You know, we don't want to be the hugest transfer team,” he said. “We want to recruit high school student athletes. We want to watch them develop over four or five years. But if someone's somewhere else and they really love Nebraska and they think this is the right place for them, then I want them to be here.”
With spring camp just a little more than one month away, Nebraska’s new coaching staff is tasked with the challenge of melding about 40 new players with current Huskers on the roster and getting to know more than 100 kids.
“We’re in a sprint,” Rhule said. “Now the focus is just purely on the guys that are here. And as I said, there’s a lot of winners on this team and there’s a lot of guys that I need to do a great evaluation on to help them be the most successful they can be.”
Spring camp is always a key evaluation time for coaches, but especially so this year as Nebraska coaches begin to assess the talent they have and where all the pieces might fit together.
Rhule said he wants his team to play complementary football, where in all facets of the game Nebraska is making plays and all are on the same page.
“My goal is to hire coordinators who are smart enough to utilize our best players,” he said.
“Every year I make them, really every spring, every fall make them rank the playmakers. Make them rank the guys on defense who can affect the ball and build an offense and a defense that can put those guys on the field.”
Rhule pointed to Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who led the offense at South Carolina during the 2022 season, as an example of what the head coach will be looking for in terms of creativity in developing a team.
Last season the Gamecocks had numerous players out with injuries, leaving Satterfield looking for playmakers near the end of the season.
“What I liked about what Marcus did last year at the end of the year at South Carolina was basically everyone was injured, he's playing with four tight ends and the tight end might be taking a speed sweep,” Rhule said.
“I think we'll find that there's enough talent to go out there and play complementary football. I think the biggest thing is when you say complimentary football to me, it's teaching the game. Lots of people teach X's and O's. They teach their offense, they teach their defense. Teaching the game really matters.”
Rhule said he wants players on the field who understand they can affect the outcome of the game, whether it’s a starter playing special teams or what have you.
“When there's only walk-ons on special teams, it means the scholarship guys don't understand, ‘Hey, I should affect the game,’” Rhule said.
“You know, Hassan Reddick was a first-round draft pick and he was running down on punt. Guys should want to affect the game. It's more about the little things that happen to allow us to have big moments.
"I hope you see a team next year, when you watch us play, when my guy has a long run, he's not pointing at the crowd. He's pointing at his own linemen. I hope you see when a guy has a sack he's not sitting there. I want him to throw the bones and all that, but then he better turn around to the DBs who covered everybody. So that's complementary football to me.”
With all of the new faces in the program, Rhule said he and the coaching staff are working at getting to know the players and each other.
“I'm meeting 120 new players you know, there's one of me there's 120 of you,” Rhule said.
“And I just think being around guys, being around each other. They're all people and all people have dreams and all people have fears and just get to know each other. So, I think when you have that kind of holistic approach, when you have the same standards for everybody, like the best players in our program don't get the perks, it is the guys who work the hardest. If there's any perks, they get them.
“I want everyone in our organization on our staff to understand that family it's not blood, it's the decisions we make every day to protect each other and to push each other and advocate for each other.”
The first couple of months on the job, Nebraska assistant coaches have shared social media posts of when they visit high schools across the state and country.
Husker special teams coach Ed Foley, for example, has spent much of his first weeks on the job touring Nebraska communities.
While much has been made by the media about how hard the new staff is working, Rhule said it’s what is expected.
“So we work really hard,” he said. “We're really honest with each other. It's not easy. It's not easy to work here. The standards are high. Like, you guys are doing a really nice job making a big deal about Eddie going around. We’re doing what we've always done. Like, going to eight schools a day in the state of Nebraska is the bare minimum. We're not doing something special. We're just doing our jobs. We're showing up and doing our jobs.”