BLUE HILL — A scoring frenzy.
That was the theme of the second half between Doniphan-Trumbull and Blue Hill Friday night. But the scoring spree came at the expense of the Bobcats.
The Cardinals powered past the home squad with a strong second half to a 71-47 victory.
After the first Blue Hill turnover of the second quarter, D-T went straight to the full court press to wreak more havoc.
D-T created five turnovers off the press in the frame, leading to a change in momentum, and Cardnials’ head coach Kelan Buhr was pleased with it.
“It is definitely something that we want to do. This year we are going to work our kids into better shape and hopefully be a little bit deeper compared to last year,” said Buhr. “With our quickness and our athletic ability, I think we need to apply the pressure to some people and they did a really nice job of switching and changing the game in the second quarter.”
On the night, D-T created 19 Blue Hill turnovers with most of them coming in the front court.
“We talked to the kids before the game and (said to) just do what we do,” said Buhr. “They are quick, athletic and they rotate pretty good and play good defense, and that is something that we are very proud of.”
Four D-T players scored in double figures. Jaden Williams led all with 21 points. Kaedan Detamore had 14 while Ethan Smith and Myles Sadd each had 10.
“We knew that we had that fire power returning. Three guys averaged double figures last year. At any given night we could have a different leading scorer and that was awesome to have,” Buhr said.
The Cardinals went 29 for 60 from the floor (48%) and held Blue Hill to 15 for 46 (32%).
The Bobcats didn’t have the night that they wanted to, but received solid performances from Jake Bonifas and MJ Coffey. Both Bonifas and Coffey led the team with 16 points. Krae Ockinga had eight, Caleb Karr had four and Marcus Utecht added three.
D-T......................14 24 18 15 — 71
BH..........................9 8 17 13 — 47
Doniphan-Trumbull (71)
Jaden Williams 21, Kaedan Detamore 14, Myles Sadd 10, Ethan Smith 10, Andrew Stock 8, Blake Detamore 6, Chris Uhrich 2
Blue Hill (47)
Jake Bonifas 16, MJ Coffey 16, Krae Ockinga 8, Caleb Karr 4, Marcus Utecht 3
Girls: Blue Hill 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 33
BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill girls basketball team wanted to get back on track after losing to Kenesaw Thursday night after the Blue Devils came back on a scoring spree to take the win.
The Bobcats took advantage of the opportunity Friday against the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals.
Blue Hill put on great pressure to cause 18 D-T turnovers and held the Cardinals to 13 for 59 from the floor (22%).
As for the Bobcats, they finished 13 for 34 (38%).
It wasn’t the greatest offensive night for Blue Hill, but head coach Tim Streff liked the effort.
“I was really pleased with our effort,” said Streff. “On defense we were flying around, rebounded well until the end so that is going to keep us in every ball game. “Early on we did a good job of getting the ball inside and converting, so that was good to see. We still have a lot of stuff to clean up on the offense.”
Abigail Meyer led the Bobcats in scoring with 12 points.
D-T struggled in the contest, but gave the Bobcats a fight to the end. The Cardinals fought back from 17 down to cut the lead to nine, but couldn’t inch closer.
The Cardinals were led by Kendyl Brummund, who produced a game-high 13 points. Teammate Ridley Sadd was also in double figures with 10 points.
D-T..........................2 3 12 16 — 33
BH..........................6 8 11 17 — 42
Doniphan-Trumbull (33)
Kendyl Brummund 13, Ridley Sadd 10, Addie Fay 6, Sophie Fitch 2, Kayla Kennedy 2
Blue Hill (42)
Abigail Meyer 12, India Mackin 8, Gracy Utecht 6, Ellie Mangers 5, Reece Mlady 5, Kelsy Kohmetscher 4, Keiera Schmidt 2