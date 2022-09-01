DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull volleyball coach Brynn Barnett was a bit concerned in the early going Thursday against Blue Hill but then the Cardinals settled in and controlled the rest of the match.
Doniphan-Trumbull won 25-13, 25-22 to split a pair of home matches of a triangular played on the Cardinals’ home court. They lost 25-22, 25-23 to Wood River, which went home 2-0 by defeating Blue Hill 25-21, 25-23.
In the first match that featured D-T versus Blue Hill, the Bobcats took a 3-0 lead in the first set.
The Cardinals, which had seven service aces in the match, then got momentum on their side after scoring four straight points and never trailed again in the match.
“In the first set, I was a little worried because we started trailing 3-0 and then they came back,” Barnett said. “That is the team we are used to seeing at practice.”
In the second set, D-T had match point at 24-16 before the Bobcats managed to rally back. They scored four straight before D-T burned a timeout.
Blue Hill scored two more points before D-T was able to close out the match.
“In the second set toward the end of the game, we fell apart a little bit, but they grinded it out,” Barnett said.
Kaleah Olson lead the Cardinals with six kills and two blocks and teammate Addie Fay had four aces.
“Hitting-wise we have a lot of strong hitters with Kaleah and Addie,” Barnett said. “They both played well in the first game — both on the offense and defense.
“They did play well, but we could’ve played a little better. We need to cover and move our feet better to the ball so that is our weakness.”
Blue Hill coach Maci Sharp said she is spending the first part of the season just focusing on putting the right pieces together.
“Right now we do not have a set six,” Sharp said. “We are trying to figure out who can play where and to the best of their abilities. We have some times that we play really well, but we need to find that consistency.”
After losing the first set against Wood River, the Bobcats fought their way back in the second set just as they did against D-T earlier.
Wood River had a 22-17 lead before Blue Hill rallied for six straight points to regain the lead.
After a timeout, the Eagles would rally back and answer with three straight points to take the set and the match.
“I’m trying to install some grit and that want to, to get that next point,” Sharp said. “They really do work hard and it needs to show on the court. We are trying to get some connections with our setters and hitters. We are trying to figure out who goes where and what is most beneficial.”