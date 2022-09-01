DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull volleyball coach Brynn Barnett was a bit concerned in the early going Thursday against Blue Hill but then the Cardinals settled in and controlled the rest of the match.

Doniphan-Trumbull won 25-13, 25-22 to split a pair of home matches of a triangular played on the Cardinals’ home court. They lost 25-22, 25-23 to Wood River, which went home 2-0 by defeating Blue Hill 25-21, 25-23.

