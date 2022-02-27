NORTH PLATTE — In his postgame radio interview, Kelan Buhr was obviously overjoyed with his team’s performance in a 60-41 win over Bridgeport in the Class C-2, District 5 final played Saturday at neutral site North Platte St. Patrick’s.
But the Doniphan-Trumbull coach’s excitement also came across as more of a sigh of relief. Or perhaps vindication.
The C-2 No. 3 Cardinals (21-3) were bounced out of a challenging C2-10 subdistrict by No. 8 Amherst in the semifinals.
Buhr knew that was all too possible against the Broncos and the host Crusaders from Grand Island Central Catholic, ranked fifth in C-2.
And now in retrospect of the Cardinals’ cold-shooting Tuesday night, Buhr, whose team had to rely on a wildcard bid, doesn’t see his team’s third loss in now 24 tries as a bad thing.
“I’m a huge fan of what the NSAA has done (with the postseason format),” Buhr said. He believes his team — as it has proven at times — is one of the top eight in the state.
“We did not play our best game (in subdistricts); Amherst is a very good team, don’t want to take anything away from them. But it just did not feel like ourselves.”
Buhr said a team meeting between that loss and Saturday shined light on some cracks within the team.
“I told my assistants afterward we were either going to be done or we’re going to go to Lincoln,” he said. “Definitely had a really good feeling after the meeting and I couldn’t be prouder of the kids for responding and just the maturity they’ve showed as people.”
Much of that maturity comes from the Cardinals’ six seniors — four of which start.
Not by coincidence did the quartet lead the team in scoring Saturday in punching the second ticket to Lincoln of their careers.
Blake Detamore poured in the game-high 23 points. His 14 points in the second half outscored Bridgeport (13) — a 2021 state qualifier — alone.
Buhr’s reaction to Detamore’s scoring total tell all you need to know about the Cardinals’ unselfish identity.
“Blake had 23?” Buhr responded. “That’s awesome because the lid has kind of been on Blake’s basket for a while. He did a great job overcoming and persevering.”
It’s been a pattern this season of someone different each night stepping up for the Cardinals. On Saturday it was almost every quarter.
Ethan Smith tallied seven of his nine points in the first quarter. Detamore owned the second and fourth — he combined for 20 between the two. Myles Sadd paced an ultra-balanced third with four points.
“One of the main things we talked about in our meeting is we’ve had five different leading scorers. And we can have one guy go have a good game, and another guy hit a few shots and another get a few put-backs here,” Buhr said. “Scoring wise it showed tonight and I’m very happy for all of our kids.”
Andrew Stock finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden Williams had six and Kaedan Detamore five.
“Kudos to the kids not being afraid to tell us as coaches, ‘Hey, I need my role more defined,’ ”
Buhr said. “This is a team and I’m the head coach and I get to talk to you and talk about our kids, but each one of these kids has a role on the team and they’ve really stepped up.”
Bridgeport (16-11) trailed after the first quarter but broke out 19 points in the second to tie the game at 28 by halftime. Leading scorer Kolby Lussetto scored eight of his 13 points in that frame.
BHS (16-11).............9 19 9 4 — 41
D-T (21-3)...........15 13 17 15 — 60
Bridgeport (41)
Braxten Swires 2-14 1-1 5, Kason Loomis 4-5 0-0 8, Kolby Lussetto 5-13 0-0 13, Evan Hill 2-2 0-0 6, Bohdi Dohse 1-3 1-2 3, Mason Nichols 3-9 0-1 6. Totals: 17-46 2-4 41.
Doniphan-Trumbull (60)
Ethan Smith 4-13 0-0 9, Kaedan Detamore 2-5 0-0 5, Myles Sadd 1-7 4-4 6, Blake Detamore 7-14 4-9 23, Carter Schultz 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Stock 4-5 2-4 11, Jaden Williams 2-7 2-2 6. Totals: 20-52 12-19 60.
Three-point goals: B (Swires 0-3, Lussetto 3-7, Hill 2-2, Dohse 0-1); D-T 8-27 (Smith 1-5, K. Detamore 1-4, Sadd 0-3, B. Detamore 5-10, Schultz 0-1, Stock 1-2, Williams 0-2). Rebounds: B 28-10 (Nichols 7-3); D-T 33-15 (Stock 10-6). Assists: B 8 (Hill 4); D-T 14 (Smith, Sadd, Stock, Williams 3). Steals: B 3 (Nichols 2); D-T 11 (Stock 5). Turnovers: B 21; D-T 9.