DONIPHAN — Kelan Buhr double- and triple-checked his nomination form for Tribland’s best boys basketball players.
The Doniphan-Trumbull coach reached the same conclusion each time. He was certain his freshman guard Jack Poppe was the best the area had to offer this season.
Buhr wasn’t alone, either. Poppe garnered the most first-place votes from coaches in the region and plenty of others listed him among the top players in Tribland.
For those reasons and more, Poppe is the 2023 Tribland Player of the Year in boys basketball. He’s the first freshman to win the award since the Tribune began handing it out following the 1990-91 season.
“He surpassed all of my expectations for him during his freshman year,” Buhr said.
Poppe led the Cardinals to their third state tournament in four seasons while averaging a team-high 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Perhaps more impressively, he is the program’s first “180” player.
Also known as the “50-40-90 club,” the metric recognizes players who shoot the ball at an exceptional level. It’s compiled by adding a hooper’s percentages on 2-point field goals, 3-pointers and free throws.
Poppe shot 62% inside the arc (96-154), 41% from beyond the arc (45-110) and 79% from the free throw line (46-58).
“I’ve definitely spent a lot of hours shooting and I think it has translated,” Poppe said.
Added Buhr: “He just became a very consistent player for us, which is hard to do for any high school player, let alone a freshman.”
Poppe finished the year with a number of marks on the program leaderboard. He is second for field goals made in a season (141) and third in 3-pointers flushed (45). His free throw percentage and 3-point percentage also rank second while he recorded the fourth-most steals in a season (74).
Buhr knew Poppe was going to be a “huge piece to our puzzle,” but expressed some concern on how that would look in his first year of high school competition.
Poppe, the son of former college basketball playing parents Steve and Paula (Erhart), said he just wanted to see the floor.
Soon after the season began, he hardly left it.
After opening with a mere sevenpoints against Blue Hill, Poppe rambled off eight straight games in double-digit scoring (he had 23 on the year). He peaked at 27 points during the Hershey holiday tournament semifinal against Gothenburg.
That was one of many of what Buhr coined as “Jack moments” throughout the season, where Poppe slipped into an unconscious, seamless playing style.
“He just had a different demeanor, a different swagger to him during those moments where we needed to get him the ball because he was in the zone, so to speak,” Buhr said.
“That (Gothenburg) game specifically he just controlled the entire flow of the game and played really, really well.”
Poppe, the third all-time player of the year from Doniphan or Doniphan-Trumbull, agreed.
“That was probably my best game personally,” he said.
Poppe quickly became a fixture on opponent scouting reports, though the Cardinals were and have been one of the most balanced teams.
“For him to be game-planned by other teams, to especially guard Jack and try to take Jack away, and for him to still do what he does,” Buhr said, “I mean, I’ve had two players in my eight years here who have received that special attention and he’s one of them as a freshman.”
Poppe didn’t shy away from scoring the ball, but aimed to get his teammates involved. In fact, he took pride in it.
“I’d say passing is one of my best characteristics. I try and use it because all my teammates are good shooters, so if I can get them open I will,” he said.
Poppe registered 100 assists this season, including a season-high nine in a win over Wood River on Feb. 10.
Buhr said it’s not only a rarity to see a freshman want to pass the ball as much as Poppe, but a player in any grade level.
“I think Jack fits very nicely with all of our kids. As much time as they spend together, they trust each other and are all willing passes,” the coach said.
“Jack sees the court as good as anybody as a freshman and his unselfishness to find a teammate is something that’s not anything I could coach. It’s just Jack Poppe being Jack Poppe.”
Buhr, Cardinal fans and foes alike will have three more years of Poppe wowing on the basketball court.
He’s only the latest product in a flourishing youth movement happening in Doniphan.
“I think the future is bright,” said Buhr, who was adamant about deflecting credit to his assistant coaches and the parents involved in the various youth programs.
Said Poppe: “We have a really good coaching staff and we have some really good, young players. I think that’s a good pairing and we can be pretty good next year.”