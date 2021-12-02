DESHLER — The Deshler Dragons boys basketball team is ready for a fresh start with a new team.
Deshler, which went 15-6 last year, has 10 kids on its roster and six are freshmen.
The Dragons may be undersized, but they will need to be ready to compete against tougher, more physical teams.
“This year is almost a complete rebuild,” said Deshler head coach Josh Nash. “We graduated all of those seniors. Those guys had a lot of experience, a lot of height and now we have six freshmen. This is one of our smallest groups. Our largest class in the whole school comes from the eighth grade.”
“We have a situation where all four of our high school classes are pretty small. We are looking to start to gain some experience.”
The Dragons have a few key returners from last year’s team. Gavin Nash, the 6-foot-2 sophomore is looking to lead the Dragons alongside teammate Jayden Isernhagen, a 5-foot-10 senior.
“We are optimistic,” Josh Nash said, “but we will have to work and work and build toward the end of the season.
Coaching six freshmen on a 10-person team is challenging, but Nash likes what his kids bring to the table.
“We have some hard-working kids,” the coach said. “We don’t have a ton of size, so we will have to learn what it takes to be competitive every night and that starts being able to practice and develop practice habits and all those things.”
Nash dealt with a similar situation on the football field this fall.
“It is kind of the same situation that we had in football,” he said. “We dealt with some mismatches in football, but it is going to take quite a few games for these guys to get their heads around what the level of play is in our area. There are so many good coaches, good players that you have to bring it every night.”
Schedule
