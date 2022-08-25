DESHLER — The Dragons will have a new leader in 2022, with Damon McDonald taking the reins from Josh Nash, who will be able to sit back and relax while watching his son, Gavin, quarterback the Deshler football team.
It’s a new era in more than one way for the Dragons, who were 2-6 a year ago in Class D-6. They’ve bumped up to Class D-2 for the next cycle, which renews rivalries with their fellow Twin Valley Conference foes.
The Dragons have a three-week stretch where they see Kenesaw, Blue Hill and Silver Lake consecutively. All three were state qualifiers last season.
Among returners, Nash should shoulder the brunt of the offensive load after accounting for 941 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air in 2021. He rushed for 271 yards and five more scores.
Joining Nash in the backfield is sophomore Cameron Harding, who ran for 549 yards on 79 carries and found the end zone eight times. Harding also threw the ball last season, going 7-for-8 with 167 yards passing.
Aug. 26 Giltner; Sept. 2 at HTRS; Sept. 9 Diller-Odell; Sept. 16 at Kenesaw; Sept. 23 at Blue Hill; Sept. 30 Silver Lake; Oct. 7 Axtell; Oct. 14 at Lawrence-Nelson