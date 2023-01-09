HEBRON — The Thayer Central Titans and the Deshler Dragons are no strangers to each other, the rival schools are 11 miles apart in Thayer County and it’s always a big game. Saturday's tilt was no different.
“People come to this game that don’t come to any others all year,” said Dragons head coach Josh Nash. “We try to treat each game the same, but the kids understand what’s at stake and it’s just a big game.”
The Dragons (5-4) led most of the game until a pair of free throws by Thayer Central senior Grant Wiedel tied the game at 40 apiece with 34.2 seconds left to play.
Gavin Nash hit his biggest shot of the night for the Dragons on a drive to rim to give his team a 42-40 lead with four seconds left on the clock. After a deflection out of bounds the Titans (5-5) had one final attempt on a baseline out of bounds play with 0.3 seconds.
A high lob to senior Duncan Wiedel and attempted tip-in fell short at the horn.
“We needed a basket and I’ve been doing that spin move for a while and just needed to get to the rim,” said Gavin Nash of his game winning shot. “I knew the guys had confidence in me, so I just went for it. It was a good win for us.”
The Dragons jumped out to a 4-0 lead on baskets from freshman Carson Sieber and Nash. Sophomore David Johnson put the Titans on the board with two early baskets, but the Dragons held a narrow 10-8 lead after the first quarter.
Sophomore Sam Souerdyke hit a quick trey to start the second quarter, giving the Titans an 11-10 lead.
Nash scored the next three baskets for the Dragons to pull Deshler ahead. Freshman Easton Nash nailed a shot from beyond the arc with 15 seconds left in the half to give the Dragons a 21-15 lead heading into the locker room.
Easton Nash opened the second half with a bucket to boost the Dragons ahead by eight. Souerdyke answered as he sunk a pair of free throws and Grant Wiedel hit a 3-point field goal for the Titans late in the third quarter to cut the lead to just three points. Two late buckets from Sieber kept Deshler in front.
The final frame was a back-and-forth battle. Nash scored six early points for the Dragons and the Titans answered with six points from Souerdyke.
With two minutes left to play, the Dragons extended their lead to 37-30. Then Grant Wiedel hit two treys and a pair of free throws to tie the game 40-40 with 34.2 seconds left to play.
The Dragons drew up the final play, Nash converted, and they now have bragging rights this season with his game-winner.
“It’s good to get the win, it’s an important game because of who they are as a rival,” Coach Nash said.
“To have Gavin win, who’s had some struggles here and to get that one your senior year and be the guy who gets that shot is pretty cool. He’s been such a great teammate and been a really good leader for our younger guys and it was just a pretty fun win for all of us.
The Dragons held Souerdyke to just 11 points, which is nine below his average.
“We knew we couldn’t let them get going at all and the guys really responded on defense tonight,” said Nash. “Grant Wiedel and (Will) Heitmann both had big games against Superior the night before and Sam had 21, so we knew we had to get in them right away and not let them settle into their offense.”
Gavin Nash led all scorers with 20 points and younger brother Easton added nine for the Dragons.
Deshler (5-4).................10 11 6 15 — 42
T. Central (5-5)..................8 7 7 18 — 40
Deshler (42)
Brent Buescher 0-2 2-4 2, Cameron Harding 2-4 0-1 2, Kaden Kleen 0-1 0-0 0, Brendan Lemke 0-2 0-0 0, Easton Nash 4-7 0-0 9, Gavin Nash 8-13 4-7 20, Carson Sieber 3-5 1-4 7.
Thayer Central (40)
Will Heitmann 3-9 2-2 8, Lukas Kroll 0-2 0-0 0, David Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Adam Lucent 0-0 2-2 2, Sam Souerdyke 3-7 4-4 11, Duncan Wiedel 0-1 2-2 2, Grant Wiedel 4-10 2-2 13, Laken Wiedel 0-3 0-0 0.
Three-point field goals—Deshler 1-9 (Buescher 0-2, Easton Nash 1-3, Gavin Nash 0-4) Thayer Central 4-16 (Heitmann 0-4, Souerdyke 1-2, Grant Wiedel 3-8, Laken Wiedel 0-2).
Girls: Thayer Central 41, Deshler 29
Thayer Central went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter, starting with a basket from senior Ava Wiedel, to help gain separation Saturday. Junior Natalie Tietjen had five points in the quarter and freshman Piper Havel added four as the Titans had a 20-12 lead when the halftime buzzer sounded.
The Titans (9-2) held the Dragons to just four points in the third quarter and forced five turnovers as they extended their lead 29-16.
The Dragons (6-4) opened the final quarter on an 8-2 run, cutting the Titan lead to seven points, but Thayer Central went 6-for-7 from the charity stripe down the stretch to win 41-29. Wiedel had six points in the final push for the Titans, finishing 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
“We had a really strong third quarter, but I think we got a little lax on defense and we called a timeout and just talked about how the game wasn’t over yet and we still had to play solid defense,” said Titans head coach Erin Kowalski. “We did a really good job of keeping our composure when they made that run to win the game.”
Deshler (6-4)..............10 2 4 13 — 29
T. Central (9-2)...........7 13 9 12 — 41
Deshler (29)
Stormi Capek 0-2 1-4 1, Mallory Kleen 2-4 0-0 4, Jacilyne Peterson 2-6 0-0 4, Brooke Sasse 0-5 1-2 1, Tierra Schardt 1-5 0-0 3, Taylor Sieber 3-6 0-0 7, Allie Vieselmeyer 3-7 3-5 9.
Thayer Central (41)
Jayden Bowman 0-4 0-0 0, Piper Havel 5-8 0-2 10, Lindsay Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Allison Richardson 0-10 0-0 0, Natalie Tietjen 6-20 3-4 16, Josey Welch 0-0 0-2 0, Ava Wiedel 4-6 4-4 13.
Three-point field goals: Deshler 2-9 (Kleen 0-2, Sasse 0-1, Schardt 1-5, Sieber 1-1) Thayer Central 2-13 (Bowman 0-3, Richardson 0-3, Tietjen 1-5, Wiedel 1-2).