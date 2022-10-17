KENESAW — Deshler kept its goal simple against Class D-2 No. 1 Shelton in the championship match of the Twin Valley Conference tournament Monday night: fight.
Dragons coach Audrey Parks affirmed her team did that during her postgame interview at Kenesaw High School, despite being swept 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 by the Bulldogs (27-1), whose only loss is to Class C-1 No. 5 Minden.
“We had nothing to lose,” said Parks, whose team was swept more handily by Shelton on Sept. 29. “We knew it was going to be tough competition, but we also knew we didn’t as well as we could have the first time we played them. So we wanted to come out and show them what type of team we are.”
It was more of the same from their first match in the opening set of the title match. Shelton scored 12 of the first 17 points and ran off with a 25-12 victory.
There wasn’t much of the fight Parks was looking for to begin with.
But the Dragons (18-10) showed steady improvement as the match progressed.
Deshler hung tighter in the second and third sets, playing more competitive volleyball with the senior-laden team favored to win Class D-2 and the now back-to-back conference champion.
“They did a pretty good job of serving us aggressively,” said Shelton coach Alie Kropp. “They started to tip in some open spots. I’ll give Deshler the credit; they did change a few things that threw us off a bit. They also have a decent block that got some hands on some attacks.”
Deshler led through about half of the third set. The Dragons strung three points together for the first time all night early in the set as a pair of kills by Brooke Sasse sandwiched a Shelton error. They eventually led 9-7 on a kill by Payton Bauer, who tied with Allie Vieselmeyer and Stormi Capek for the team-high five kills.
After tying the set at 10, Shelton sped off with nine of the next 11 points and closed with six of the last seven after Deshler cut the lead to five at 19-14.
Bulldog Dru Niemack made the third set her best, with seven of her 14 kills. Freshman teammate Jalyn Branson notched five of her match-high 17 in the third game.
Deshler finishes its regular season Tuesday at the Silver Lake invite. The Dragons then likely go to Shickley for the D1-7 subdistrict tournament next week.
Parks said advancing through the TVC tourney and meeting a team the caliber of Shelton leading up to the postseason will hopefully pay dividends if up against contender D-1 No. 7 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley with a spot in a district final on the line.
“This game right here helps get us ready for that, if we get the chance,” she said.
Championship
Deshler (18-10)..............12 16 15
Shelton (27-1)................25 25 25
Deshler (kills-aces-blocks)
Payton Bauer 5-0-0, Allie Vieselmeyer 5-0-0, Molley Drohman 3-0-0, Stormi Capek 5-1-0, Brooke Sasse 4-0-0, Tierra Schardt 1-0-0, Mallory Kleen 1-1-0. Totals: 24-2-0.
Shelton (kills-aces-blocks)
Halie Clark 1-0-0, Sidney Gegg 5-0-2 1/2, Dru Niemack 14-0-1/2, Jalyn Branson 17-2-0, Macy Willis 0-2-0, Erin Gegg 2-0-0, Makenna Willis 3-3-0, Emmilly Berglund 0-0-1. Totals: 42-7-4.
Assists: D, Kleen 19; S, Makenna Willis 33.
Silver Lake 3, Kenesaw 0
KENESAW — Brooklyn Meyer pounded a match-high 17 kills for Silver Lake, which clinched third-place in the Twin Valley Conference tournament Monday with a 25-21, 25-12, 26-24 win over Kenesaw.
The Mustangs (17-10) held off a pair of comebacks by the Blue Devils in the first and third sets while dominating the middle of the match.
It’s a step up from fourth place, where Silver Lake finished a year ago.
“We were aggressive throughout the whole tournament,” said coach Jenn tenBensel. “That’s what I think helped us be more successful.”
Kenesaw finished fourth in the conference with just a pair of seniors on its roster. Freshman McKinnley Kroos led the Blue Devils (12-17) in kills with nine Monday. Sophomore Bentley Olson added eight.
Third-place game
Kenesaw (12-17)..............21 12 24
Silver Lake (17-10)...........25 25 26
Kenesaw (kills-aces-blocks)
McKinnley Kroos 9-1-0, Avery Kelley 1-1-0, Bentley Olson 8-0-0, Elise Schukei 2-0-1/2, Ashlyn Katzberg 2-0-0, Jorja Uden 2-1-1/2. Totals: 24-3-1.
Silver Lake (kills-aces-blocks)
Sydney Bartels 6-2-0, Josi Sharp 0-0-2, Georgi tenBensel 10-2-0, Lexi Wengler 3-0-0, Brooklyn Meyer 17-0-0, Sophie Schmidt 0-3-0, Katy Soucek 2-0-0, Makenna Karr 2-0-0. Totals: 40-7-2.
Assists: K, Lily Burr 14; SL, Wengler 20, Morgan Dinkler 10.