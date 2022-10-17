KENESAW — Deshler kept its goal simple against Class D-2 No. 1 Shelton in the championship match of the Twin Valley Conference tournament Monday night: fight.

Dragons coach Audrey Parks affirmed her team did that during her postgame interview at Kenesaw High School, despite being swept 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 by the Bulldogs (27-1), whose only loss is to Class C-1 No. 5 Minden.

